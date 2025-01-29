Forget the tourist traps — this 10-day South Korea tour is all about authentic experiences

Table of Contents Table of Contents Soul of Korea: What to expect How to book your trip

If you’re looking to experience South Korea beyond the usual tourist hotspots, InsideAsia Tours has just the itinerary for you. Expanding its signature cultural adventures across East Asia, the company is launching its first-ever South Korea Small Group Tour (SGT), aptly named “Soul of Korea.”

This 10-day immersive journey goes beyond the country’s famous landmarks, covering both well-known sights as well as hidden gems that offer a deeper connection to local traditions, cuisine, and daily life.

“The tour will showcase the must-see highlights and off-radar sights of Seoul, Busan, and Jeonju, action-packed with crafting activities in Bukchon Hanok Village, Bibimbap making classes in Jeonju (home to the famous dish), and market food sampling in Busan to unveil Korea’s unique and delicious culinary culture,” said Senior South Korea Product Executive Rebecca Barry.

Soul of Korea: What to expect

With a small group size capped at 16 travelers, the Soul of Korea tour offers an intimate experience. This format allows guests to connect not only with fellow travelers, but also with locals, creating a deeper cultural exchange throughout the 10-day journey.

The itinerary is packed with diverse experiences, from racing across the country at 300 km/h on the high-speed KTX train to spending a night in a traditional hanok, a beautifully preserved Korean guesthouse in the ancient capital of the Silla Kingdom. Travelers will also explore the streets of Busan’s Gamcheon Culture Village, a former war refugee settlement that has transformed into a colorful neighborhood filled with art galleries and cafés.

No two trips are ever the same, ensuring a one-of-a-kind adventure. Each morning, an Insider tour leader tailors part of the day’s itinerary to highlight what’s trending at that moment, whether it’s a pop-up bar, a cultural festival, or a newly discovered foodie hotspot.

How to book your trip

You can book your trip directly on the InsideAsia Tours website. Pricing starts at $3,900 per person, and there are currently tours available in both May and October of this year.