This Southern city just beat all others for the best Christmas experience — find out why

The Big Peach came out on top.

By
Atlanta Christkindl Market
Buckhead Village District

With 119 million people expected to hit the road this holiday season, the question on everyone’s mind is: where are they heading? WalletHub has just released a study on the best cities for Christmas, ranking the 100 largest U.S. cities based on 28 key factors, including holiday traditions, shopping options, and affordability. The results are in, and the city that took the top spot might surprise you – Atlanta, Georgia. 

Atlanta is feeling the holiday cheer

Georgia Aquarium
Georgia Aquarium

While Atlanta may not be the first city that comes to mind for a traditional Christmas getaway, this Southern gem is full of holiday spirit. WalletHub reports that the “Big Peach” stands out for its impressive number of bakeries and holiday decoration shops per capita, making it a perfect destination for festive treats and gifts. Additionally, Atlanta offers a high number of affordable restaurants and Christmas tree farms.

The city also embraces the holiday season with a variety of events and celebrations. Highlights include the beloved Nutcracker at the Atlanta Ballet, festive experiences at the Georgia Aquarium, and the charming Buckhead Village Christkindl Market. Despite the warmer December temperatures, typically in the 60s, Atlanta’s holiday happenings ensure that both residents and visitors can fully immerse themselves in the Christmas spirit.

Other key findings

Christmas tree
Vladvictoria / Pixabay

While Atlanta took the top spot, several other cities also made their mark in WalletHub’s rankings. Rounding out the top five are Pittsburgh, Seattle, Las Vegas, and Orlando.

WalletHub also highlighted cities with standout features that contribute to their holiday appeal. Miami, New York, Portland, Gilbert, and Phoenix were noted for having the most Christmas tree farms per capita, making them ideal for those looking to pick out the perfect tree. 

Meanwhile, Orlando, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Honolulu, and Seattle were recognized for having the most gift shops per capita, ensuring shoppers can find plenty of holiday treasures.

