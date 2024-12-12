 Skip to main content
119 million travelers are hitting the road this Christmas — here’s how to beat the rush

Traveling on the holiday itself may save you a few travel headaches.

By
Traffic Light
Photo provided by Max Pixel Image used with permission by copyright holder

The holiday season is set to bring record-breaking travel numbers, with AAA projecting that 119.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home between Saturday, December 21, and Wednesday, January 1. This marks an increase of 3 million travelers compared to last year, highlighting a continued surge in holiday travel.

“This is the time of year when lifelong memories are made with loved ones, and travel plays a big role in that,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel. “This year, with Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday, we’re anticipating record-breaking travel numbers the weekend before and the weekend after the holiday.”  

The best and worst times to travel

cars in traffic
Pexels / Pixabay

Nearly 90% of holiday travelers will be driving to their destinations, making it the most popular mode of travel this season. According to INRIX, a transportation data provider, the worst traffic delays will occur during the weekends leading up to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. However, the actual holidays themselves are expected to have relatively minimal congestion.

 “With a near record number of auto travelers expected this holiday season, drivers should expect delays in and around major metro areas, with Sunday, December 22 expected to be the nation’s worst day to travel,” says Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours during the week. If schedules allow, leave bright and early or after the evening commute.” 

Tuesday, December 24, Wednesday, December 25, Tuesday, December 31, and Wednesday, January 1 are expected to have the least traffic, with the days surrounding these holidays seeing much busier roads.

AAA’s top holiday destinations

Palm trees in Orlando, Florida
Drew Coffman / Unsplash

Along with their traffic report, AAA also reported the top holiday destinations of 2024. The top domestic locations include:

  1. Orlando, Florida
  2. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  3. Miami, Florida
  4. Anaheim/Los Angeles, California
  5. Tampa, Florida
  6. Las Vegas, Nevada
  7. Honolulu, Hawaii
  8. Charleston, South Carolina
  9. New Orleans, Louisiana
  10. New York, New York

