Have you been to this Pacific Northwest neighborhood?

Time Out just released its highly anticipated list of the World’s Coolest Neighborhoods, and one trendy U.S. district has earned its spot among the globe’s most exciting areas. Kerns, a lively pocket in Portland, Oregon, ranked fifth in the world, standing out for its eclectic blend of food, art, and community-driven culture.

Situated in central and southeast Portland, Kerns offers visitors and locals a cool mix of old and new. From its charming craftsman homes to its indie record shops, the neighborhood embodies Portland’s signature laid-back vibe. One of the neighborhood’s highlights is the iconic Laurelhurst Theater, a historic art-deco cinema where you can catch indie films and cult classics.

Foodies will also find plenty to love about the neighborhood. The neighborhood is full of cozy cafes, food carts, and restaurants offering everything from Thai street food to New York-style pizza. The area is also known for its walkability, making it simple to hop between the vintage shops, art galleries, and local bars.

Which other neighborhoods made the list?

This list compiles the best neighborhoods in the entire world, so the top four are made up of neighborhoods outside of America. Notre-Dame-du-Mont in Marseille, France, took the top spot, followed by Mers Sultan in Casablanca, Morocco, Pererenan in Bali, Indonesia, and Seongsu-dong in Seoul, South Korea, before Kerns rounded out the top five.

These are the other U.S. neighborhoods that made the list: