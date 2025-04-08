New luxury rail tour will take travelers around the world in 100 days

Table of Contents Table of Contents What’s included in your ticket?

A new luxury rail tour is set to take travelers on a once-in-a-lifetime journey around the world. Adventures By Train has announced its flagship tour, Around the World by Train in 100 Days, with the first departure scheduled for March 17, 2026. This exclusive small-group experience will visit 14 countries across four continents, including France, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Türkiye, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, China, Japan, Canada, and the USA.

Throughout the 100-day journey, travelers will experience a range of unforgettable moments, from traversing the Swiss Alps to enjoying high-speed rail in China and attending classical concerts in Vienna. The trip also includes rides on Japan’s bullet train and the California Zephyr Amtrak route through the Rocky Mountains.

With only 12 spots available, this extraordinary adventure is priced at £112,900 (approximately $141,125 per person).

So, what does $141,000 get you on the Around the World by Train in 100 Days tour? You’ll experience hands-on activities like Turkish marbling workshops, wine tastings in Georgia’s Kakheti region, and traditional tea ceremonies in Japan.

Gastronomy lovers will indulge in world-class dining at renowned restaurants such as Steirereck in Vienna, Taian Table in Shanghai, and Atomix in New York. Your accommodations will also be nothing short of luxurious, with stays at iconic five-star hotels like Istanbul’s Pera Palace and The Langham in New York.

Additionally, your ticket includes sea travel between continents. You’ll sail across the North Pacific on a 23-day voyage from Tokyo to Vancouver, where you’ll explore Alaska’s glaciers, and enjoy a transatlantic crossing aboard Cunard’s Queen Mary 2.

More information can be requested on Adventure By Train’s website.