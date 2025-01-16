Few & Far announces its first-ever sustainable safari eco-lodge experience in South Africa

Table of Contents Table of Contents Sustainability meets luxury Wellness offerings and other experiences

Few & Far, the eco-focused travel company founded by Sarah and Jacob Dusek in 2024, is launching its first sustainable safari eco-lodge in South Africa. Named Few & Far Luvhondo, the lodge is set in the remote Soutpansberg Mountains of Limpopo, covering 100,000 hectares. Nestled within the UNESCO-listed Vhembe Biosphere Reserve, this unique getaway offers just six cliffside suites, providing a private and eco-friendly retreat in one of the world’s most diverse natural environments.

“In a post-pandemic world, luxury travel has evolved to encompass sustainability, authenticity, and a deeper purpose, and Few & Far Luvhondo represents a bold new approach to this, offering travelers opportunities to engage with local cultures and landscapes while leaving a positive impact,” said Sarah Dusek, the eco-visionary Co-Founder of Few & Far.

Sustainability meets luxury

Few & Far Luvhondo blends sustainability with luxury, inspired by the surrounding landscape of ancient baobab trees and local materials. The lodge runs on renewable energy and follows a zero-waste model. It uses innovative materials like heat-treated eucalyptus, sustainably sourced and processed on-site through the company’s manufacturing branch, Fyred.

This approach lowers its carbon footprint while supporting the local community. Inside, the design reflects patterns and textures from local rocks, plants, and wildlife, with custom furniture and artwork highlighting regional craftsmanship.

Wellness offerings and other experiences

The lodge provides a relaxing retreat that helps guests unwind, connect with nature, and contribute to protecting the planet. Wellness experiences include a meditative labyrinth walk for reflection and mindfulness, outdoor yoga, and guided meditation sessions. The spa offers massages and facials made with organic, locally sourced ingredients.

For adventure seekers, activities include game drives across the savannah, guided nature walks, and a Young Explorers Program for families with children.

Rates begin at $1,800 per person, per night.