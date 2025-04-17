 Skip to main content
Inside Melbourne’s most sustainable luxury hotel: A first look at 1 Hotel

1 Hotel Melbourne is set to open in June 2025

By
1 Hotel Melbourne
1 Hotel Melbourne / https://www.1hotels.com/melbourne

Melbourne is about to welcome a new kind of luxury. Set to open in June 2025, 1 Hotel Melbourne is redefining what it means to travel well, with style, soul, and sustainability at its core. Located on the city’s waterfront, the much-anticipated debut marks the Australian arrival of 1 Hotels, the eco-conscious hospitality brand founded by visionary hotelier Barry Sternlicht.

From the moment guests step inside, nature takes center stage. Sunlight pours into spaces framed by living green walls, reclaimed wood, and stone finishes. But this hotel isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s a full-circle commitment to the planet. With advanced air and water systems, zero single-use plastics, and an ambitious goal to divert over 90% of waste in partnership with Foodprint Group, 1 Hotel Melbourne is setting a bold new standard for sustainable travel without compromising on comfort or elegance.

“At 1 Hotels, we believe that luxury and sustainability can – and should – go hand in hand,” says Barry Sternlicht, founder of 1 Hotels and Chairman of Starwood Hotels. “With 1 Hotel Melbourne, we’ve created a waterfront destination that immerses guests in nature while celebrating the city’s rich legacy and forward-thinking spirit.”

Sustainable, luxurious guest rooms

1 Hotel Melbourne
1 Hotel Melbourne

1 Hotel Melbourne’s 277 rooms, including 36 suites, offer both natural beauty and modern comfort. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide guests with views of the Yarra River or city skyline, while energy-efficient systems and low-VOC materials support sustainability. Design details nod to the site’s heritage – think bedheads made from reclaimed railway timber, preserved moss panels, and room numbers carved from salvaged wharf wood. Local art and live-edge furniture add character, and amenities include Bamford Wellness Spa products, crafted with a focus on organic and sustainable living.

Culinary experiences and high-quality amenities

1 Hotel Melbourne
1 Hotel Melbourne

1 Hotel Melbourne will feature a soon-to-be-revealed signature restaurant led by a beloved local chef, offering seasonal menus with ingredients from nearby farmers, fishers, and artisans. Neighbours, the hotel’s grab-and-go café, will serve organic snacks and local goods, while the lobby bar will pour foraged cocktails and boutique Victorian wines with river views.

For events, the hotel offers a variety of light-filled, nature-inspired spaces, including the Seafarers Event Space, a 1,000-square-meter riverside venue for up to 900 guests.

Wellness is a key focus, with the Field House Gym offering top-tier equipment, personal training, yoga, and meditation. Guests can also enjoy the indoor pool, sauna, steam room, and Jacuzzi-style spa. The Bamford Wellness Spa will provide holistic treatments inspired by local traditions.

To book your stay or learn more, visit 1hotels.com/melbourne or email MEL1HSE-Sales@1hotels.com.

