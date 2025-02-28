 Skip to main content
Level Hotel Seattle unveils first-ever Kraken fan suite for hockey lovers

Calling all hockey fans

By
Level Hotels & Furnished Suites
Seattle Kraken fans, get ready for the ultimate game-day stay. Level Hotels & Furnished Suites in Seattle has introduced its first-ever Kraken-themed suite, offering an immersive experience for die-hard hockey lovers.

Available now through April 30, this exclusive suite is just a six-minute drive from Climate Pledge Arena, making it the perfect home base for fans catching a game. Perched on the 36th floor, the 1,530-square-foot three-bedroom suite boasts stunning views of Lake Union and is fully outfitted with custom Kraken décor and unique memorabilia, creating the ultimate fan atmosphere.

Inside the Kraken Fan Suite

The 1,530-square-foot Kraken Fan Suite at Level Hotel Seattle is designed for both comfort and team spirit. Featuring a full kitchen, spacious living area, and private balcony, the suite offers everything needed for an awesome game-day experience. The kitchen comes stocked with some of the Kraken’s favorite snacks and beverages, perfect for fueling up before the puck drops.

With three private bedrooms, each with a king bed, the suite comfortably sleeps six guests. Plus, fans will be treated to exclusive Kraken swag as a souvenir of their stay. Complimentary parking for one night also adds to the convenience.

Beyond the suite, Level Hotel Seattle boasts over 70,000 square feet of amenity spaces. Guests can enjoy heated indoor and outdoor pools, cold plunge and saunas, a theater, karaoke and music rooms, a basketball court, and countless indoor-outdoor lounge areas.

How to book

The Kraken Fan Suite is available now through April 30, 2025, with bookings required by April 28. Rates start at $634 per night. To reserve your stay, visit the hotel’s website.

As an added bonus, 5% of every booking supports the Kraken’s One Roof Foundation, which is dedicated to expanding access to play, fighting youth homelessness, and advancing environmental justice in the Pacific Northwest.

Amanda Teague
Contributor
