SLS introduces its first all-inclusive resort in Cancun

This 498-room property features rooms with private gardens and terraces.

By
SLS Playa Mujeres
SLS Hotels

SLS Hotels & Residences has unveiled its first all-inclusive property, the SLS Playa Mujeres, located just 15 miles north of Cancun International Airport. Situated in a gated beachfront community, the resort offers 498 upscale accommodations, including Swim Out rooms with private gardens and the exclusive three-bedroom Envy suite featuring a terrace and breathtaking sea views.

The property also debuts SLS Elite, a premium room category boasting personalized check-in, dedicated butler service, and a premium spirits package. Select SLS Elite suites showcase two-level designs with private rooftop hot tubs, completely elevating the luxury experience.

What amenities can you expect in this luxury hotel?

SLS Playa Mujeres
Accor Hotels / Accor Hotels

At the center of the SLS Playa Mujeres is the expansive 20,000-square-foot Ciel Spa. This wellness sanctuary offers thermal baths, an outdoor tranquility pool, and 20 treatment rooms. 

Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy multiple gyms and specialized fitness programs designed by Nike-sponsored trainer Julio Bustelo. Adjacent to the resort, a Greg Norman-designed golf course features gorgeous lagoons and oceanfront holes.

Guests can relax at four pools: a family pool, a children’s splash park, an adults-only pool, and the exclusive SLS Elite Privilege pool.

The hotel showcases 18 food and beverage outlets, including Caracol, a beachfront restaurant serving Mexican-inspired cuisine, and Golden Hour, an all-day coffee and cocktail bar offering light bites. You can also enjoy New York-style steak at Union and fresh Mediterranean fare at Cleo.

For events, the hotel boasts nine meeting spaces, including a 10,000-square-foot ballroom accommodating up to 920 guests. Rates start at $363, and reservations are now available on the hotel’s website.

