SLS introduces its first all-inclusive resort in Cancun

SLS Hotels & Residences has unveiled its first all-inclusive property, the SLS Playa Mujeres, located just 15 miles north of Cancun International Airport. Situated in a gated beachfront community, the resort offers 498 upscale accommodations, including Swim Out rooms with private gardens and the exclusive three-bedroom Envy suite featuring a terrace and breathtaking sea views.

The property also debuts SLS Elite, a premium room category boasting personalized check-in, dedicated butler service, and a premium spirits package. Select SLS Elite suites showcase two-level designs with private rooftop hot tubs, completely elevating the luxury experience.

What amenities can you expect in this luxury hotel?

At the center of the SLS Playa Mujeres is the expansive 20,000-square-foot Ciel Spa. This wellness sanctuary offers thermal baths, an outdoor tranquility pool, and 20 treatment rooms.

Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy multiple gyms and specialized fitness programs designed by Nike-sponsored trainer Julio Bustelo. Adjacent to the resort, a Greg Norman-designed golf course features gorgeous lagoons and oceanfront holes.

Guests can relax at four pools: a family pool, a children’s splash park, an adults-only pool, and the exclusive SLS Elite Privilege pool.

The hotel showcases 18 food and beverage outlets, including Caracol, a beachfront restaurant serving Mexican-inspired cuisine, and Golden Hour, an all-day coffee and cocktail bar offering light bites. You can also enjoy New York-style steak at Union and fresh Mediterranean fare at Cleo.

For events, the hotel boasts nine meeting spaces, including a 10,000-square-foot ballroom accommodating up to 920 guests. Rates start at $363, and reservations are now available on the hotel’s website.