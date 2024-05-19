Enjoy a luxurious golf experience

Are you ready to tee off on a luxurious golf getaway? Look no further! We’re taking a look at the best all-inclusive golf resorts, where luxury meets leisure on the greens. All-inclusive resorts offer a wonderful blend of incredible accommodations, championship courses, and luxury amenities. Whether you are a seasoned professional or are just looking to enjoy world-class facilities, all-inclusive resorts have something to offer you. Let’s dive in.

Sandals Emerald Bay, Bahamas

Sandals Emerald Bay is located along the gorgeous shores of Great Exuma in the Bahamas and is one of the best all-inclusive golf resorts in the world. This stunning resort boasts a championship Greg Norman-designed golf course, which also claims the title of the longest golf course in the Caribbean. Six of the holes on this 18-hole course are situated on their own peninsula, providing players with stunning views.

In addition to the golf course, guests are treated to luxury accommodations like spacious suites and exclusive Butler service. You can indulge in one of the resort’s wonderful restaurants, unwind in the expansive pools overlooking the ocean, or relax at the award-winning Red Lane Spa. Sandals Emerald Bay also offers a scuba diving program as well as several opportunities for water sports in the form of kayaking, windsurfing, snorkeling, and more.

Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic

Known for its top-notch amenities and stunning natural beauty, Casa de Campo is nestled along the southeastern coast of the Dominican Republic. Casa de Campo boasts three championship golf courses, including the iconic Teeth of the Dog designed by Pete Dye, which was ranked as the #1 golf course in the Caribbean.

However, Casa de Campo offers more than just golf. Beyond the fairways, adventure awaits with several fun activities such as tennis, horseback riding, water sports, and even a shooting center. If you want to relax and unwind, you can head back to your Premier Suite, which comes with amenities like 1000 thread-count Egyptian cotton linens, custom pillow and aromatherapy menus, and a private terrace or balcony. The resort also offers eight restaurants and two food truck options for you to enjoy.

Moon Palace, Mexico

Located along the shores of the Riviera Maya in Mexico, Moon Palace sets the stage for a luxurious and all-inclusive vacation experience. This resort offers a 27-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course with breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea. The options are endless at Moon Palace, with 17 different restaurants, an arcade lounge, playrooms, a wave simulator, and more.

Moon Palace is one of the best all-inclusive golf resorts for families. The resort offers both kid and teen areas for your children to let loose and meet new friends. Additionally, anyone under the age of 17 can stay at the resort for free!

Barceló Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic

If you are looking for a more sophisticated experience, then take a look at Barceló Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana. This adults-only resort is located directly next to The Lakes Barceló Golf Course, which contains 25 lakes and over 120 bunkers. When you’re not playing a round of golf, you can relax in one of the resort’s spacious hotel rooms, all of which come with a side or front sea view.

You must be over the age of 18 to book a room at Barceló Bavaro Beach, but if you are looking for a family-friendly option, have no fear. The Barceló Bavaro Palace is located directly next to the adults-only resort and is open to kids and adults of all ages. However, there are still adults-only facilities at the Barceló Bavaro Palace, such as a casino, a nightclub, and a reserved swimming pool.

Sandals Regency La Toc, St. Lucia

Step into paradise at Sandals Regency La Toc in St. Lucia. The La Toc Golf Course is located directly on the premises, so you can easily walk from your room to the course. Guests at Sandals Regency La Toc also have access to the nearby Cap Estate Golf & Country Club.

In addition to golf, the 220-acre estate resort features three pools and four whirlpools, nine restaurants, eight bars, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and live shows. This Sandals resort is also a part of the “Stay at One, Play at Three” exchange program. This means that when you stay at Sandals Regency La Toc, you can also enjoy access to Sandals Halcyon Beach and Sandals Grande St. Lucian.

Half Moon Resort and Spa, Jamaica

Head over to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and check out the Half Moon Resort and Spa. The Half Moon Golf Course was designed by world-renowned architect Robert Trent Jones, Sr., and has been listed as one of Golf World’s Top 100 Golf Resorts in the World. Novice golfers will find themselves tested on the beautiful 18-hole par-72 championship course with views of the Caribbean Sea. If you are a beginner golfer, then you may want to take advantage of the resort’s Guest Instructor Series, where you can learn from internationally acclaimed visiting golf professionals.

This 400-acre property also features two miles of private beachfront, land and water sports, a spa, and wellness activities. Additionally, the resort is home to Sugar Mill, which has been awarded Jamaica’s best restaurant. Guests can choose from beautiful rooms, suites, and villas, most of which offer a view of the Caribbean Sea.

