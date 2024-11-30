Silicon Valley to debut first-ever Treehouse Hotel in the U.S.

Silicon Valley is about to welcome a groundbreaking new hotel experience. SH Hotels & Resorts has announced the debut of the Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley, slated to open on March 1. Located in Sunnyvale, California, this marks the brand’s first U.S. location. The hotel will open with 111 rooms, with plans to expand to 254.

“At Treehouse, we’re all about breaking the mold and inviting our guests to do the same,” says Raul Leal, Chief Executive Officer of SH Hotels & Resorts. “Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley offers an inspiring campus with so many different and unique experiences. Whether visiting with friends and family or for a corporate retreat, you can ride bikes under the trees, get fit, hide out by a firepit, enjoy vibrant food & beverage offerings, or simply explore and uncover something new around every corner.”

Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley: The details

Sunnyvale, California is historically known for its expansive orchards and fields, and the hotel embraces the area’s agricultural heritage by planting hundreds of native oaks, redwoods, and over 20,000 plants on its grounds.

Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley is also set to transform the local dining scene with Valley Goat, a restaurant led by James Beard Award-winning chef Stephanie Izard. For a more laid-back experience, guests can enjoy the Beer Garden, offering craft beers, artisanal cocktails, and biodynamic wines.

Additional amenities include an outdoor heated pool, 7,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and complimentary bike access for guests. Reservations for stays after March 1, 2025, can be made directly through the hotel’s website.