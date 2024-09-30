 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Delta adds non-stop flight to Seoul, South Korea

In summer 2025, Delta adds a new direct flight to Seoul

By
Seoul, South Korea
Seoul, South Korea David Ford via Unsplash

Delta announced plans to expand its worldwide footprint with a direct flight from Salt Lake City, Utah to Seoul, South Korea. It’ll be the only direct route between the two cities and provide a connection to destinations throughout Asia. Not only that, but it’ll be aboard an advanced Airbus A350 aircraft for a smooth, comfortable journey over the Pacific.

The Seoul route adds to Delta’s SLC hub

Salt Lake City, Utah
Salt Lake City, Utah Saul Flores via Unsplash

Delta Air Lines is the leading carrier at SLC. It operates more flights than all airlines combined, with almost 250 peak-day departures to more than 90 global destinations, with direct routes to Paris, Amsterdam, London, and more. The SLC to Seoul route is Delta’s fifth non-stop flight to the Asian city, joining itineraries from Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Seattle, and Detroit. The new flight — combined with a partnership with Korean Air — provides entry to Seoul via 14 U.S. hubs.

Recommended Videos

Even more, the new Delta Sky Club at SLC offers 28,000 square feet to relax and unwind before the journey. The Sky Deck provides majestic mountain views, and a 360-degree fireplace provides a warm refuge.

Related

Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Network Planning, said: “The launch of Salt Lake City to Seoul service offers customers convenient access to Delta’s growing global network and ensures that virtually all U.S. demand is connected to Seoul via nonstop or one-stop service.”

“As Salt Lake City continues to grow as a vital Delta hub, our strong joint venture with Korean Air allows us to offer unmatched connectivity between the U.S. and Asia, leveraging strong hubs on both sides. This ensures that customers, including those in the interior U.S., have access not just to Seoul but to key destinations across Asia.” 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Japan Airlines to offer free in-country flights to international guests
Japan Airlines will offer free domestic flights to international guests
Mountain view in Japan

To boost passengers and increase tourism, Japan Airlines (JAL) will offer free in-country connections to select visitors. Earlier this month, the airline announced the program, where tourists from specific countries can enjoy complimentary domestic travel. To receive the benefit, passengers have to book international tickets on JAL. Here are the details of this exciting offer.
See more of the country with Japan Airlines’ new offer
Naka-Meguro, Tokyo, Japan Jenna Neal via Unsplash

Japan is a fascinating place with an ancient culture, intriguing traditions, and gorgeous landscapes. Though a trip to Tokyo would be nice, seeing the rest of the country would offer a complete experience. JAL’s new offer lets international visitors do just that, with free flights countrywide.

Read more
United inks deal with Starlink for free in-flight Wi-Fi
United to offer free Starlink internet
United plane on tarmac

United Airlines will introduce new levels of in-flight connectivity next year, agreeing with SpaceX to provide Starlink internet on its mainline and regional fleet. The free service will offer gate-to-gate high-speed, low-latency internet, unlocking industry-leading features in the sky. 
Starlink will offer free, fast internet at 35,000 feet

United will begin testing the service in early 2025, with initial passenger flights later in the year. The airline plans to install Starlink on its entire fleet — more than 1,000 airplanes — in the coming years. That gives customers high-performance internet in the skies, all at no cost.

Read more
Turkish Airlines adds route to Sydney, Australia
Turkish Airlines will begin flying to Sydney, Australia
Winglet of Turkish Airlines plane

Turkish Airlines flies to more countries than any other carrier. The airline’s network grows even more on December 4, 2024, when it adds Sydney, Australia to the mix. Marking the company’s second venture into the continent, the new routes fly four times weekly through Kuala Lumpur, on Airbus A350-900 aircraft.  The airline will also add non-stop routes in the future when it receives suitable airplanes. 

Turkish Airlines’ Sydney routes are a positive for both countries
Sydney Opera House Matthew de Rivera via Unsplash
Besides bolstering Turkish Airlines’ regional presence, the routes also strengthen ties between Turkey and Australia, helping drive trade, culture exchange, and tourism. Industry and government leaders expressed their optimism regarding the new flights.
About the new addition to global airline’s flight network, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat commented: “We are happy to announce the launch of our Sydney route, which opens another chapter for us in the continent. This new route not only enhances our flight network but also reaffirms our commitment to our presence in Australia as we connect our guests to new opportunities and experiences with the comfort and hospitality of Turkish Airlines. Sydney will also be our first destination in Australia to have non-stop flights when we receive the aircraft capable of making the journey in a single leg.”
Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham said: “I am thrilled that Turkish Airlines is touching down in Sydney for the first time, providing European travellers with direct access to our state’s world-class visitor experiences. The NSW Government has worked closely with Sydney Airport and Turkish Airlines to secure this new service. Sydney is the gateway to Australia and supporting this new route holds enormous potential for the growth of the state’s visitor economy.”
Sydney Airport CEO, Scott Charlton, commented: “This announcement of direct flights marks a significant milestone for travel to Europe, offering passengers seamless access to hundreds of destinations from Turkish Airlines’ Istanbul hub. We are proud that Turkish Airlines Sydney and NSW for their first non-stop service which is a strong endorsement of everything our city and state has to offer. In the meantime, passengers will get to experience Turkish Airlines’ award-winning service from Sydney to Istanbul via Kuala Lumpur in December 2024.
With more than 15,000 Turkish-born Australians in New South Wales and Türkiye consistently rated as one of the top destinations for Australian travellers, we’re confident this service will be strongly supported. Today’s announcement is also incredibly important for the Sydney and NSW economies and speaks to the impact of international aviation in supporting our visitor economy. We’re looking forward to Turkish Airlines inaugural flight and growing their services in the years to come.”

Read more