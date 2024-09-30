In summer 2025, Delta adds a new direct flight to Seoul

Delta announced plans to expand its worldwide footprint with a direct flight from Salt Lake City, Utah to Seoul, South Korea. It’ll be the only direct route between the two cities and provide a connection to destinations throughout Asia. Not only that, but it’ll be aboard an advanced Airbus A350 aircraft for a smooth, comfortable journey over the Pacific.

The Seoul route adds to Delta’s SLC hub

Delta Air Lines is the leading carrier at SLC. It operates more flights than all airlines combined, with almost 250 peak-day departures to more than 90 global destinations, with direct routes to Paris, Amsterdam, London, and more. The SLC to Seoul route is Delta’s fifth non-stop flight to the Asian city, joining itineraries from Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Seattle, and Detroit. The new flight — combined with a partnership with Korean Air — provides entry to Seoul via 14 U.S. hubs.

Recommended Videos

Even more, the new Delta Sky Club at SLC offers 28,000 square feet to relax and unwind before the journey. The Sky Deck provides majestic mountain views, and a 360-degree fireplace provides a warm refuge.

Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Network Planning, said: “The launch of Salt Lake City to Seoul service offers customers convenient access to Delta’s growing global network and ensures that virtually all U.S. demand is connected to Seoul via nonstop or one-stop service.”

“As Salt Lake City continues to grow as a vital Delta hub, our strong joint venture with Korean Air allows us to offer unmatched connectivity between the U.S. and Asia, leveraging strong hubs on both sides. This ensures that customers, including those in the interior U.S., have access not just to Seoul but to key destinations across Asia.”