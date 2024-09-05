 Skip to main content
Hilton to expand Asia Pacific portfolio to 150 luxury properties

Hilton adds numerous properties to its Asia Pacific offerings

By
Bhutan, Gangtey Lodge
Gangtey Lodge, Bhutan Small luxury Hotels of the World

To meet demand in the Asia Pacific luxury travel segment, Hilton will expand its regional portfolio to 150 properties in the years ahead. The plan will quadruple the company’s presence in the region compared to the end of 2023. The project includes a partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World, offering the unique experiences travelers increasingly seek out. That’s in addition to Hilton’s existing brands like Waldorf Astoria, LXR, and Conrad. 

Hilton Asia Pacific: Eclectic stays in uncommon destinations

Rendering of Conrad Yokohama Hotel
Rendering, Conrad Yokohama Hilton

Hilton’s decision to increase its Asia Pacific offerings is fueled by increased demand for unique accommodations and luxury travel. According to the company, luxury travelers’ needs keep changing, with many searching for art and culture, imaginative F&B offerings, and wellness experiences. 

Hilton’s already added Bhutan from Small Luxury Hotels of the World with Gangtey Lodge, and Lanson Place Causeway Bay Hong Kong. Building on that momentum are the signings of Conrad Yokohama in Japan, Waldorf Astoria Jaipur, and Conrad Jaipur in India. Hilton also plans seven Waldorf Astoria locations in Tokyo, Xi’an, Osaka, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Shanghai, and Hanoi within two years. 

Clarence Tan, Senior Vice President, Development, Asia Pacific, Hilton, commented: Waldorf Astoria will more than double its presence in APAC over the coming years, from six to 13 hotels and we’ll add another 21 Conrad Hotels & Resorts properties to our existing 27. Our growth momentum demonstrates owner confidence in the strength of our brands and capabilities in managing iconic properties in gateway cities and destination resort locations.”

Alan Watts, President, Asia Pacific, Hilton, added: Demand for our luxury brands is on the rise, as owners and developers continue to seek out premium returns and trusted partners in destinations across Asia Pacific. From Tokyo to Maldives, Shanghai to Jaipur – the luxury segment is growing exponentially and Hilton’s luxury brands are poised to capture the significant opportunity across the region.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
