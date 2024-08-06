 Skip to main content
Luxury and charm in the Tetons: Jackson Hole’s Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa reopens

Relax and unwind at Jackson Hole's Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa

Courtyard at the Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa
Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa

Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is a mountain destination with few peers. Along the horizon, the Tetons jut into the sky, their jagged profile putting nature’s majesty on display. The highlight of the range, the Grand Teton, rises 13,770 feet, surrounded by wildlife like grizzly bears, moose, and bison. For skiers and snowboarders, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort awaits, its aerial tram ready to take them 4,139 vertical feet up. 

Besides that, Jackson Hole has a rugged western charm combined with modern attractions. Old log cabins and saloons line the streets, while art galleries and restaurants let you relax and enjoy after a day of adventure. With so much to see and do, you don’t want to stay just anywhere. So, where should you go?

The Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa. It just reopened after significant renovations, combining old-west charm with modern amenities. Only steps away from the historic town square, it puts you in the middle of the action and immerses you in the American West.

Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa: A Jackson Hole icon returns

Wild Sage Restaurant at the Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa
Wild Sage Restaurant, Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa

In 1990, the Rusty Parrot opened to international acclaim. Among its accolades were a place on Condé Nast Traveler’s Top 50 Best Places to Ski & Stay, 19 years with an AAA Four-Diamond rating, and Travel + Leisure’s Best Ski Hotels. Unfortunately, a 2019 fire razed the hotel’s original log structure, but the Harrison family displayed Western grit and decided to rebuild. Now, the lodge is back, and it’s better than ever.

From the ground up, the Rusty Parrot underwent a significant restoration, including 40 guest rooms, a modern restaurant and bar, a leading-edge spa, and more. But it held onto its heritage by retaining local sculptures and artwork, its trademark stuffed bear turndown, and bedside cowboy lamps. Combined, these elements create a contemporary yet charming mountain stay.

Local Jackson firm WRJ designed the new rooms, including two suites, five King Rooms, 11 Double Queen rooms, and 22 King Fireplace rooms. Many feature personal balconies, gas fireplaces, and deep soaking tubs, along with curated touches like local artwork, spa-grade bathrooms, and custom furniture.

The Wild Sage Restaurant and Bar is the perfect place to start the day or recharge and unwind, with recipes by Chef Hugo Goodwin, an open kitchen, and locally sourced ingredients. A wood fire pizza oven turns out sumptuous creations, while a two-sided stone fireplace offers a warm respite, with towering wine cellars on its borders. Though the menu changes with the seasons, dinner options include rotating flatbreads; Beef Tartare with chili oil, balsamic, and lovage; and game meats. Breakfast dishes include Snake River Rancheros with pickled red onions and house-made green chili sauce, and ricotta pancakes with maple butter and lemon curd.

Mountain adventures can wear you down, and the Body Sage Spa helps you replenish and renew. Included are six treatment rooms, a couple’s suite, and a terrace for classes. Examples of treatments include restorative massages, facials, and unique recovery routines. Expert practitioners guide each guest through the process.

Lastly, the Rusty Parrot has abundant outdoor gathering spaces for good times with friends and family. Venture onto The Perch, a heated rooftop deck, and look for wildlife as you enjoy a craft cocktail. Or soothe your muscles after a day on the hill in the 12-person hot tub, with a fire pit alongside for end-of-day s’mores. 

Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa’s Summer Reawakening package commemorates the grand reopening, with a four-night stay, $150 food and beverage credit at the Wild Sage, and $100 toward spa treatments. Not only that, but guests get a $100 National Parks pass and a 15-minute call with a trip planner for a tailored visit.

