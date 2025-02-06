 Skip to main content
The ultimate Valentine’s escape for pet parents is here: ‘Fur-Ever Yours’ at Paséa Hotel & Spa

Enjoy a fun-filled getaway with your furry friend

The Meritage Collection
Who says Valentine’s Day is just for couples? If your true love has four paws, Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach has the perfect getaway for you and your dog. Perched above the beach with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, this modern hotel is offering the ‘Fur-Ever Yours’ package, a unique Valentine’s escape designed to pamper both pet parents and their furry companions.

This special package lets you and your dog enjoy luxurious accommodations, including a Barkuterie Board (a special snack board for your pet) and the convenience of waived pet fees. It’s the ultimate way to celebrate your bond and enjoy an unforgettable experience at one of California’s most beautiful beachfront hotels.

Fur-Ever Yours: the details

Fur-Ever Yours
The Meritage Collection / The Meritage Collection

What can you expect from the hotel’s offering? Start your adventure with a curated picnic basket to enjoy at Huntington Dog Beach, located just across the street from the hotel. After a day of fun in the sun, cozy up in your room with dog-centric movies like As Good as It Gets and Marley & Me, all while capturing every moment with a Polaroid camera provided for you.

For an unforgettable dinner, head to the hotel’s new onsite restaurant, Lōrea, where you can indulge in a candlelit dinner and treat your pup to a special pup menu featuring a Barkuterie Board.

To make your stay even more special, enjoy exclusive amenities like the Paw-séa Pup Play Park, a 1,100-square-foot outdoor, fenced-off-leash area complete with a lifeguard station doghouse. Need a break for yourself? The hotel also offers concierge services to arrange dog sitting or walking for your pup.

The ‘Fur-Ever Yours’ package is available for bookings from January 13, 2025, to February 28, 2025, with stays available from February 1, 2025, to February 28, 2025. Prices start at $431 per night.

