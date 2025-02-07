These luxury villas put Africa’s nature at your doorstep

Looking to experience a blend of luxury and nature? Singita brings you the best of both worlds with their collection of stunning luxury villas across Africa. These exclusive villas offer more than just top-tier amenities – they give you front-row access to the continent’s extraordinary wildlife and unforgettable safaris.

From the moment you step into one of Singita’s villas, you’re immersed in both comfort and adventure. Whether you’re lounging by your private pool or venturing out on a guided safari, your stay promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience where the beauty of Africa’s nature is never far away.

A closer look at Singita’s offerings

Singita offers nine private villas across Tanzania, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, each providing luxury and personalized service. With a dedicated staff that includes a private host, chef, housekeepers, butlers, and Field Guides, every aspect of your stay, from meals to activities, can be tailored just for you.

In Grumeti, Tanzania, the Milele Luxury Lodge features multiple outdoor spaces, including a boma, outdoor sala, and an infinity pool with a spa pool. Two suites even have private spa pools. The lodge is located in the stunning Grumeti Reserve, a 350,000-acre wilderness, where you can explore on private game drives.

In South Africa, Castleton Luxury Lodge offers a beautiful stone-walled homestead with six en-suite cottages, perfect for families or small groups, accommodating up to 12 guests. Located in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve, next to Kruger National Park, the lodge offers exceptional game-viewing opportunities, including seeing the “Big Cats” up close. Exclusive amenities include a Bocce court, wine cellar, fitness center, and a yoga pavilion.

Pricing varies, and you can check availability on Singita’s website.