Africa’s largest aviation group announces new partnership

Africa’s largest aviation group, Ethiopian Airlines, will partner with the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to establish Air Congo. The government of the DRC will hold a 51% controlling interest, while Ethiopian Airlines will own 49% and handle management duties. The project is part of Ethiopian Airlines’ efforts to partner with African governments to enhance air travel throughout the continent.

Air Congo is part of Ethiopian Airlines’ long-term strategy

Air Congo began with two 737-800 aircraft flying domestic routes from seven DRC-based airports. With the partnership comes technical agreements, consisting of aircraft leases, comprehensive technical support, and systems support. In addition, Ethiopian Airlines will train Congolese nationals as technicians, pilots, cabin crew, and sales and services staff. The joint venture coincides with Ethiopian Airlines’ Vision 2035 strategy, a plan to build hubs throughout Africa, and add on to existing agreements with Zambia Airways in Lusaka, ASKY Airlines in Lomé, and Malawi Airlines in Lilongwe.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew commented: “The launch of Air Congo is a significant step in our strategic plan to collaborate with African governments and enhance air transport across the continent. This partnership will provide greater connectivity for the DRC and Central Africa, facilitating investment, trade, and tourism, thereby contributing to socio-economic growth of the region. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the DRC government, all stakeholders, and my esteemed colleagues for their commitment and collaboration in making this partnership a success.”

Ethiopian Airlines Group is Africa’s largest airline and among the fastest-growing global carriers. It’s fleet includes modern and efficient aircraft like Boeing 787s, 777s, 737s, De Havilland Q400, Airbus A350-900, and Airbus A350-1000.