 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

New study reveals how Americans really feel about TSA PreCheck

New study shows how people feel about TSA PreCheck

By
TSA PreCheck sign
Wikimedia Commons

TSA PreCheck promises an expedited security process, helping travelers breeze through airports without delay. Instead of waiting in lines and removing shoes, jackets, and laptops, people can present their boarding pass with the TSA PreCheck Indicator and, oftentimes, walk right through. Not only is it faster, but it offers peace of mind.

But how do American travelers really feel about the PreCheck process? Upgraded Points surveyed 1,500 travelers, including TSA PreCheck members and non-members, to determine the program’s impact. Here’s what the data showed.

Recommended Videos

TSA PreCheck eases the airport security experience

TSA PreCheck study
Upgraded Points

The study by Upgraded Points found that shorter lines and reduced stress are the top reasons travelers enroll in TSA PreCheck. Among members, the top perks were a less stressful experience (39%) and shorter lines (34%). Those who often travel also noted how not removing laptops, belts, and shoes makes a significant difference.

Related

What about time spent in the terminal? The study found small differences, with TSA PreCheck members typically arriving at the airport about 6 minutes later and going through security about 7 minutes faster. 

However, the real benefit of TSA PreCheck was reduced stress. On a scale of 1 to 10, program members rated their stress levels at 3.3, with non-members scoring much higher at 7.3. 

The data also showed that TSA PreCheck doesn’t always lead to shorter lines, with 3 in 10 members saying that their lines are shorter only half the time or less. That can be attributed to the specific airport, time of year, or and flight time.

In summary, the report noted that 94% of TSA PreCheck members felt it improved their overall airport experience, showing the positives of the program go further than simply reduced wait times. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Feeling the pressure? Here’s how to unclog ears after flying with a cold
Don't be miserable — try these tips for unclogging ears after a flight
people sitting inside of airplane

Flying with a cold can leave you feeling plugged up and uncomfortable. Fortunately, some effective ways exist to relieve this pressure and get back to feeling normal. Here’s how to unclog your ears flying with a cold.
Why do ears get clogged when flying?

To understand how to unclog your ears, it’s helpful to know why they get blocked in the first place. When a plane ascends or descends, the rapid change in cabin pressure can create an imbalance between the air pressure in the middle ear and the environment. The Eustachian tubes connect the middle ear to the back of the throat and are responsible for equalizing pressure, and when you're dealing with a cold, sinus congestion, or allergies, these tubes can become inflamed or blocked, making it difficult for pressure to balance out.
Effective ways to unclog ears after flying

Read more
TSA PreCheck and its alternatives: Are they worth it?
There are ways to get through security and to your gate faster, but they will cost you
Airport security barriers with long line in background

Raise your hand if you like waiting in security lines at the airport. What, no one? Well, that’s probably not surprising considering a poll of 2,000 travelers by travel comparison site Cheapflights found waiting in line was Americans’ least favorite part of airport security. That came in ahead of other unpleasantries, such as taking off your shoes and coat and being patted down by TSA personnel.

Even though 31% of those surveyed said long lines were at the top of the list of most dreaded airport security experiences, 54% of those who had flown in the last 90 days reported having been caught in a long security line recently, and 7% had even missed a flight because of it.

Read more
Passengers can soon fly American Airlines using the TSA’s touchless ID program
American Airlines AAdvantage members will be able to use Touchless ID at select airpots
American Airlines tail livery

Flying to destinations new and old brings a sense of excitement and anticipation. But going through airport security can throw a wrench in the process. Long lines, showing IDs, taking off shoes — all create a hassle before taking to the skies.

But the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) new PreCheck Touchless ID program lets passengers avoid that, with facial recognition replacing a driver’s license and boarding pass. Soon, American Airlines AAdvantage members can use program, for a smoother, easier trip.
How TSA PreCheck Touchless ID works

Read more