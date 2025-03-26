New study reveals how Americans really feel about TSA PreCheck

TSA PreCheck promises an expedited security process, helping travelers breeze through airports without delay. Instead of waiting in lines and removing shoes, jackets, and laptops, people can present their boarding pass with the TSA PreCheck Indicator and, oftentimes, walk right through. Not only is it faster, but it offers peace of mind.

But how do American travelers really feel about the PreCheck process? Upgraded Points surveyed 1,500 travelers, including TSA PreCheck members and non-members, to determine the program’s impact. Here’s what the data showed.

Recommended Videos

TSA PreCheck eases the airport security experience

The study by Upgraded Points found that shorter lines and reduced stress are the top reasons travelers enroll in TSA PreCheck. Among members, the top perks were a less stressful experience (39%) and shorter lines (34%). Those who often travel also noted how not removing laptops, belts, and shoes makes a significant difference.

What about time spent in the terminal? The study found small differences, with TSA PreCheck members typically arriving at the airport about 6 minutes later and going through security about 7 minutes faster.

However, the real benefit of TSA PreCheck was reduced stress. On a scale of 1 to 10, program members rated their stress levels at 3.3, with non-members scoring much higher at 7.3.

The data also showed that TSA PreCheck doesn’t always lead to shorter lines, with 3 in 10 members saying that their lines are shorter only half the time or less. That can be attributed to the specific airport, time of year, or and flight time.

In summary, the report noted that 94% of TSA PreCheck members felt it improved their overall airport experience, showing the positives of the program go further than simply reduced wait times.