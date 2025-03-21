NYC travelers can sign up for TSA PreCheck at exclusive pop-up events

Travelers in the New York City area looking to simplify their airport experience have a unique opportunity next week. ItsEasy.com Passport & Visa Services, the trusted provider that has processed over 2 million passport and visa applications, has teamed up with Telos Corporation, an authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, to host exclusive TSA PreCheck enrollment pop-up events.

The events will take place from Tuesday, March 25 to Saturday, March 29, 2025, at two easily accessible NYC office locations, within the iconic MetLife Building and Rockefeller Center (Concourse Level). Whether you’re a local or visiting the city, this is a convenient chance to get TSA PreCheck and breeze through airport security.

Recommended Videos

Event details

The ItsEasy.com TSA PreCheck enrollment pop-up events, provided by Telos, will be held at two prime Manhattan locations:

The MetLife Building Lobby, 200 Park Ave., New York, NY 10166

Rockefeller Center, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Floor 1 (Concourse Level), New York, NY 10112

TSA PreCheck Enrollment Event Hours (ET):

Tuesday, March 25: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 26: 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 27: 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 28: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 29: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Start your TSA PreCheck application online at https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov and select an in-person appointment at your preferred pop-up event location. Be sure to have the required identification for your appointment.

During your 10-minute in-person appointment, staff will scan and validate your identity documents, capture your photo and fingerprints, and collect payment. Once your application is submitted, your data will be securely transmitted to TSA for processing. Most applicants will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within 3-5 days.