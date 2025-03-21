 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

NYC travelers can sign up for TSA PreCheck at exclusive pop-up events

By
Overhead sign showing security check point lanes designated for first class and TSA Precheck passengers.
RYO Alexandre / Shutterstock

Travelers in the New York City area looking to simplify their airport experience have a unique opportunity next week. ItsEasy.com Passport & Visa Services, the trusted provider that has processed over 2 million passport and visa applications, has teamed up with Telos Corporation, an authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, to host exclusive TSA PreCheck enrollment pop-up events.

The events will take place from Tuesday, March 25 to Saturday, March 29, 2025, at two easily accessible NYC office locations, within the iconic MetLife Building and Rockefeller Center (Concourse Level). Whether you’re a local or visiting the city, this is a convenient chance to get TSA PreCheck and breeze through airport security.

Recommended Videos

Event details

TSA PreCheck
TSA PreCheck

The ItsEasy.com TSA PreCheck enrollment pop-up events, provided by Telos, will be held at two prime Manhattan locations:

  • The MetLife Building Lobby, 200 Park Ave., New York, NY 10166
  • Rockefeller Center, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Floor 1 (Concourse Level), New York, NY 10112

TSA PreCheck Enrollment Event Hours (ET):

  • Tuesday, March 25: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, March 26: 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, March 27: 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, March 28: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 29: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Start your TSA PreCheck application online at https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov and select an in-person appointment at your preferred pop-up event location. Be sure to have the required identification for your appointment.

Related

During your 10-minute in-person appointment, staff will scan and validate your identity documents, capture your photo and fingerprints, and collect payment. Once your application is submitted, your data will be securely transmitted to TSA for processing. Most applicants will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within 3-5 days.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
No PreCheck? Try these TSA tips for a faster airport security experience
Don't have PreCheck? Here are some tricks to get through TSA faster when you fly.
TSA Agent

Special programs to get through airport security are fantastic, especially during the busy holiday season. Breezing through those long security lines removes a lot of stress from a day full of flying. Unfortunately, some airports--especially when you're traveling internationally--don't have these options. PreCheck and Clear aside, it’s still possible to simplify your journey through airport security if you're willing to switch up how you plan and prepare for the airport. 

When you really look at the cause of those dreaded TSA lines, the culprit is usually a lack of open lanes, passenger error, or both. Everyone has seen folks forgetting they have things in their pocket, getting pulled to the side for a bag inspection, or worse, marching off to some scary TSA room for a pat down. While we can’t ensure every airport has enough lanes open, we can show you how to get through TSA faster so your travel plans aren’t derailed or delayed. More time to browse duty-free is always nice, right? 
Dress the part

Read more
Exclusive ski escapes: Windham Mountain Club teams up with BLADE for luxury weekend packages
These luxury weekend getaway packages include round-trip helicopter service to and from NYC.
Blade X Windham Mountain Club

For the first time ever, luxury and convenience meet on the slopes of the Catskills as Windham Mountain Club partners with BLADE and The Henson Hotel to offer two ultra-luxury weekend getaway packages, just in time for ski season. These packages allow anyone, not just members, to experience the exclusive perks of Windham’s private club without an annual commitment.

These packages revolutionize the weekend getaway by eliminating the need for a long three-hour drive from New York City. Instead, travelers can fly to the slopes in just 45 minutes aboard a BLADE helicopter, enjoying amazing views along the way.

Read more
TSA PreCheck and its alternatives: Are they worth it?
There are ways to get through security and to your gate faster, but they will cost you
Airport security barriers with long line in background

Raise your hand if you like waiting in security lines at the airport. What, no one? Well, that’s probably not surprising considering a poll of 2,000 travelers by travel comparison site Cheapflights found waiting in line was Americans’ least favorite part of airport security. That came in ahead of other unpleasantries, such as taking off your shoes and coat and being patted down by TSA personnel.

Even though 31% of those surveyed said long lines were at the top of the list of most dreaded airport security experiences, 54% of those who had flown in the last 90 days reported having been caught in a long security line recently, and 7% had even missed a flight because of it.

Read more