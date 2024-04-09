 Skip to main content
These are the 8 new airlines you can use TSA PreCheck for

There are now nearly 100 airlines you can use TSA PreCheck for

Kelly Baker
By
person in airport walking to airport security checkpoint
Matthew Turner / Pexels

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently expanded its TSA PreCheck program, bringing the total number of participating airlines to nearly 100. Travelers flying on the following airlines can now enjoy the benefits of expedited security screening.

  • Air Premia
  • Air Tahiti Nui
  • Air Transat
  • Bahamasair
  • BermudAir
  • Iberia
  • La Compagnie
  • New Pacific Airlines

What is TSA PreCheck?

view of the front of an airplane from the inside of an airport

TSA PreCheck is an expedited security screening program that allows low-risk travelers a faster and more convenient experience at over 200 U.S. airports. Passengers using PreCheck can keep their shoes, belts, and light jackets on. Laptops, liquids compliant with the 3-1-1 rule, and food items can remain in carry-on bags.

To enroll, travelers undergo a background check and receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) to add to their flight reservations. However, all passengers are still subject to random and additional screening measures as determined by TSA officers.

Benefits of TSA PreCheck

  • Reduced wait times: Nearly 99% of TSA PreCheck passengers experience wait times under 10 minutes, which can help reduce pre-flight stress.
  • Simplified screening process: Shoes, belts, and light jackets can stay on, and laptops, compliant liquids, and food can remain in carry-on bags, which can save time and hassle. This can be especially beneficial for busy travelers or those with young children.

Who is eligible for TSA PreCheck?

man looking at flight schedule in airport

U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and lawful permanent residents can apply for TSA PreCheck. Applications can be submitted online with a chosen enrollment provider, either IDEMIA or Telos. The application typically takes about five minutes to complete and is followed by a quick ten-minute in-person appointment.

Traveling with TSA PreCheck

Once approved, travelers receive a KTN that, when included in their airline reservation, allows them to utilize TSA PreCheck lanes at participating airports nationwide.  Most new enrollees receive their KTN within three to five days.

Traveling with children

Teenagers aged 13-17 can accompany TSA PreCheck-enrolled parents or guardians through security if they are on the same reservation and their boarding pass displays the TSA PreCheck indicator. Children 12 and under can accompany enrolled parents or guardians in the TSA PreCheck lanes without restrictions.

Important reminders

  • Look for the TSA PreCheck indicator (TSAPRECHK, TSA PRE, or TSA Pre✓®) on your boarding pass before approaching a security checkpoint to confirm eligibility.
  • For live assistance, contact AskTSA via X or Facebook by messaging @AskTSA, or by texting “275-872” (“AskTSA”). Travelers can also reach the TSA Contact Center by phone.

Bottom line

inside of airport

This expansion of TSA PreCheck gives more travelers the opportunity to experience a smoother and more efficient airport security screening process, reducing overall travel time and making the flying experience less stressful. And now with nearly 100 airlines participating, travelers have a greater chance of enjoying the benefits of TSA PreCheck on their next trip. 

