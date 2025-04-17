This new technology could change the airplane boarding process

The airplane boarding process has stayed the same since eTicketing arrived in the early 2000s. But new plans could make for a big change when getting on a plane. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a United Nations agency, has introduced plans for a Digital Travel Credential (DTC) that utilizes technology to change the boarding process fundamentally.

Facial recognition could replace boarding passes

The ICAO manages international airline policy. Members consist of 193 countries, including the U.S. The DTC program has been going through a trial period in Finland for nearly a year, with encouraging results. Study participants look at a camera and position their passports on a reader device, then board the aircraft. The ICAO plans for passports to be securely stored on phones in the future.

The new system would call for travelers to download a “journey pass” to their smartphones when booking flights. The pass would include all booking details, allowing seamless travel through airports without removing a boarding pass or passport. In addition, facial recognition would identify passengers upon entering the airport, and notify the airline of their arrival. At Delta’s CES keynote in January, the airline hinted at the technology with a display of its AI-powered Delta Concierge Service, where a passenger bypassed security with facial recognition.

The new tech is planned for introduction in the next two to three years, with a full rollout by 2028. However, smaller airports might face delays. Even then, that schedule might be too quick, with airlines and airports needing a drastic overhaul of their processes, which would require significant investments and infrastructure.