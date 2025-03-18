 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Breeze Airways announces nonstop flights to this Florida getaway

Breeze Airways adds flights to Key West

By
breeze airways key west aircraft
Wikimedia Commons

Breeze Airways, an affordable nonstop carrier, has announced flights to Key West, Florida, starting June 12, 2025. The new route will be the premium leisure airline’s 10th Florida destination and its 70th city served in the U.S. Bookings are available now.

Breeze Airways expands its Florida network

Breeze Airways aircraft
Wikimedia Commons

David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO said: “We’re excited to extend our service within the Sunshine State with the addition of new service to Key West. We’re confident this will be a very popular addition to Breeze’s national network look forward to welcoming new and existing Guests to the area onboard an upcoming Breeze flight this summer.” The Key West routes embark from Orlando and Tampa on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Recommended Videos

The Key West flight schedule is as follows (from Breeze):

Related

Orlando, Florida (Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays, starting June 12, from $39 one way); and

Tampa, Florida (Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays, starting June 12, from $39 one way)

Beyond Key West, the airline also announced a doubling of current flights between Pensacola and Tampa from twice weekly to four times weekly starting June 5. The flight will operate on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Breeze uses a premium low-cost philosophy and was recently named a Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier at the 2025 Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Five-Star and Four-Star Airline Awards. The airline was also recognized as 2025 Startup Airline of the year by the Centre for Aviation (CAPA).

Breeze’s fleet includes new Airbus A220-300 aircraft with premium seating options and high-speed Wi-Fi. The airline offers no change or cancellation fees, seamless booking, and 24 months of reusable flight credit. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Avelo Airlines begins service to this Texas hub
Avelo Airlines begins flights to Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, Texas

Avelo Airlines has begun nonstop service from Connecticut’s Tweed New Haven Airport (HVN) to Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport (DFW). It’s the airline’s second route to Texas, joining the HVN to Houston flight that started in June 2024. Avelo celebrated the first-ever flight with a vibrant customer sendoff at HVN’s Gate 3, with airport and airline officials joining. The new route will use Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft, and operate on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Dallas-Fort Worth blends Texas heritage with cultural vibrancy
Fort Worth, Texas Wikimedia Commons

The Dallas-Forth Worth Metroplex is the most populous metropolitan area in Texas and combines big-city excitement with old-western heritage. There's always something to explore, from culture and cuisine to sports and entertainment. The new route creates an easy cross-country trip for those seeking Texas experiences or Lone Star State residents looking to explore the East. Passengers can book special one-way fares between HVN and DFW for as low as $84 on AveloAir.com. 

Read more
Frontier is adding these domestic and international routes
Frontier adds new routes to its domestic and international network
San Juan, Puerto Rico

In late spring, Frontier Airlines will launch four new routes, including the first-ever trips from Seattle Paine Field International Airport (PAE) in Everett, Washington, and Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (POP). Flights from PAE begin on June 2, serving Denver, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. That’ll complement the airline’s current offerings from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

Direct flights between Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU), and Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (POP) will also be offered. Many of the routes include special introductory fares. 
Frontier keeps growing its domestic and international network
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic Jenny Wu via Unsplash

Read more
This airline will launch a special livery to celebrate Puerto Rico
JetBlue selects livery to celebrate Puerto Rico
jetblue puerto rico livery

Following a public vote, JetBlue has selected a commemorative livery to celebrate Puerto Rico's cultural heritage and artistic offerings. Juan Gutierrez—also known as The Stencil Network—won the competition, and his design will adorn an Airbus A320. In late summer 2025, his artwork will take flight. JetBlue, Puerto Rico’s largest airline, created the competition in February. Gutierrez received the most votes among Puerto Rican artists, including Elizabeth Barreto and Natalia Nicole.
The Stencil Network’s design uses iconic Puerto Rican imagery

The Stencil Network is known for his expertise with stencil techniques, and his winning design uses iconic symbols of Puerto Rican identity. On the aircraft tail is a proud jíbaro figure, and elsewhere are flora and fruits of the island. On the plane's underside is the slogan “Yo Soy Boricua” (translation: “I am Puerto Rican”). Whether taking off or landing, the aircraft will be a symbol of Puerto Rican pride.

Read more