Breeze Airways announces nonstop flights to this Florida getaway

Breeze Airways, an affordable nonstop carrier, has announced flights to Key West, Florida, starting June 12, 2025. The new route will be the premium leisure airline’s 10th Florida destination and its 70th city served in the U.S. Bookings are available now.

Breeze Airways expands its Florida network

David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO said: “We’re excited to extend our service within the Sunshine State with the addition of new service to Key West. We’re confident this will be a very popular addition to Breeze’s national network look forward to welcoming new and existing Guests to the area onboard an upcoming Breeze flight this summer.” The Key West routes embark from Orlando and Tampa on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

The Key West flight schedule is as follows (from Breeze):

Orlando, Florida (Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays, starting June 12, from $39 one way); and

Tampa, Florida (Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays, starting June 12, from $39 one way)

Beyond Key West, the airline also announced a doubling of current flights between Pensacola and Tampa from twice weekly to four times weekly starting June 5. The flight will operate on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Breeze uses a premium low-cost philosophy and was recently named a Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier at the 2025 Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Five-Star and Four-Star Airline Awards. The airline was also recognized as 2025 Startup Airline of the year by the Centre for Aviation (CAPA).

Breeze’s fleet includes new Airbus A220-300 aircraft with premium seating options and high-speed Wi-Fi. The airline offers no change or cancellation fees, seamless booking, and 24 months of reusable flight credit.