Air France announces free ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi for its entire fleet

Air France beings high-speed internet to the skies

By
Air France

Starting in the summer of 2025, Air France will bring complimentary ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi to its entire fleet. Using the Starlink network, the service will offer a fast, low-latency connection no matter where passengers fly. The aim is to give travelers a “ground-like” connection while cruising at 35,000 feet

More on the Air France-Starlink collaboration

Though many airlines offer in-flight Wi-Fi, it often costs money and provides a subpar connection. But by choosing Starlink—and making it free—Air France continues its upmarket push using the best technology. Starlink uses a network of low-orbit satellites to provide a fast, stable connection anywhere in the world, even in remote reaches. All passenger cabins will receive complimentary access.

Once at altitude, passengers can connect by logging in to their Flying Blue account, Air France/KLM’s loyalty program. If they don’t have one, it’s easy to sign up for free. Once signed in, they’ll have internet access via smartphones, tablets, and laptops and be able to connect them simultaneously. That’ll allow access to messaging, the latest news, streaming content, and online video games. 

Beginning in the summer of 2025, Air France will gradually roll out Starlink. During that time, planes waiting to be equipped will still have connectivity options, including a complimentary “Message Pass” for Flying Blue members and a paid option. 

Starlink, designed and maintained by SpaceX, is the world’s first and largest low-orbit satellite constellation. That provides an advanced broadband connection worldwide, supporting streaming, video calls, and online gaming. SpaceX uses its expertise in space travel to manage the leading-edge network.

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
