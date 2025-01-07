United’s Starlink Wi-Fi will arrive sooner than expected

United has announced inflight Starlink Wi-Fi will arrive sooner than anticipated, with the first commercial test flight scheduled next month on an Embraer E-175. The airline plans to equip all of its two-cabin regional aircraft with the technology before the end of 2025. The mainline fleet will follow, with the first plane outfitted this year. Starlink is the fastest, most reliable connection available at 35,000 feet.

United collaborated with SpaceX for inflight Wi-Fi

An agreement with SpaceX brought Starlink to United flights, bringing a high-speed, low-latency connection in the air. In time, the airline plans to add the service to its entire fleet. Starlink will be free for all MileagePlus loyalty members, and includes shopping, streaming services, and entertainment. The program is free to join.

MileagePlus includes the following:

Miles never expire

Free to join

Free to earn miles

No blackout date for award seats

Miles can be used to purchase Wi-Fi, seats, snacks, and more

The only loyalty program allowing family and friends to pool miles in a joint account

On average, 31,000 MileagePlus members fly each day. During the summer of 2024, over 3 million MileagePlus members used award tickets.

Richard Nunn, CEO of United MileagePlus, commented: “We have a lot planned for our MileagePlus members this year and adding Starlink to as many planes as we can – as quickly as we can – is at the center of it all. It’s not only going to revolutionize the experience of flying United, but it’s also going to unlock tons of new partnerships and benefits for our members that otherwise wouldn’t be possible.”