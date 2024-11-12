 Skip to main content
Air France continues its 5-star ranking at this year’s APEX/IFSA Global Expo

Air France ranked among world's best airlines

Air France airplane takeoff
Air France

Air France received a 5-star rating for the third straight year at the APEX/IFSA Global EXPO 2024 ceremony, which took place in Long Beach, CA. Every year, the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) — a research and evaluation organization for air travel experience — ranks the best airlines. The rankings consider independent ratings made by passengers taking over 1 million flights on almost 600 airlines, with a scoring range of 1 to 5. 

More on Air France’s string of 5-star rankings

Air France A220 cabin
Air France

For 2024, achieving a 5-star rating brought new criteria, limiting membership to only the 40 top airlines. That represents less than 7% of airlines being rated. The achievement highlights Air France’s continued in-flight excellence, like curated menus from renowned chefs, upgraded cabins, and high-quality entertainment.

Recently, Air France announced Michelin-starred menus for Paris departures, with creations by Triple Michelin-starred Jérôme Banctel and responsible cuisine advocate Josselin Marie. In 2025, the airline will debut free Starlink high-speed internet for all passengers. Also debuting are new refreshed “Premium” cabins — replacing “Premium Economy — with new seats, touchscreens, and fabrics. 

Fabien Pelous, SVP Customer Experience at Air France, said: “We are very proud to receive this award for the 3rd year running and particularly honoured to be included in this 5-star category, which ranks Air France among the best airlines in the world. I would like to thank all our customers for the trust they have placed in our airline by voting for us, as well as all our ground staff and flight crews, who put their expertise at the service of each and every one of our customers.”

