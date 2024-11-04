 Skip to main content
Air France adds nonstop route between Orlando and Paris

Air France will fly nonstop between Orlando and Paris

By
Dawn in Paris, France
Paris, France Henrique Ferreira via Unsplash

After a decade-plus hiatus, Air France is bringing back a direct flight between Orlando and Paris. Beginning May 21, 2025, the route connects Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Charles de Gaulle International Airport (CDG). The addition marks the airline’s 18th U.S. destination.

Additional details of Air France’s new route

Night sky of Orlando, Florida
Orlando, Florida Mick Haupt via Unsplash

The MCO to CDG route will occur four times weekly, embarking on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Passengers get to fly on a modern Airbus A350-900, with a cabin configuration of 34 Business seats, 24 Premium, and 266 Economy. Flight AF096 departs Paris at 5:05 p.m. (local time), arriving in Orlando at 8:45 p.m. EST. Flight AF097 takes off from Orlando at 11:00 p.m. EST, and touches down in Paris at 1:30 p.m. (local time). 

Boaz Hulsman,Vice President of Commercial, North America at Air France-KLM, said: “This new route highlights our commitment to strengthening connections between North America and France. We look forward to providing passengers from Florida a seamless, direct journey to Paris, or beyond, where they can enjoy the French elegance and award-winning service that Air France is known for.”

Kevin J. Thibault, CEO, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, commented: “Our partnership with Air France reinforces MCO’s dedication to expanding global connectivity and creating value for our community. We are excited to welcome Air France back to Orlando, furthering our city’s appeal as an international destination and connecting our region with one of Europe’s most iconic cities.”

Orlando will be Air France’s 25th North American destination, joining Atlanta, Boston, Cancun, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Montreal, Minneapolis, New York JFK, New York Newark, Ottawa, Phoenix, Quebec City, Raleigh Durham, San Francisco, Toronto, Seattle, Vancouver and Washington, D.C.

