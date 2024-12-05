How to celebrate New Year’s Eve around the world: 11 epic destinations to consider

Table of Contents Table of Contents 1. Sydney, Australia 2. New York City, New York 3. Edinburgh, Scotland 4. Barcelona, Spain 5. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 6. Chiang Mai, Thailand 7. Jackson Hole, Wyoming 8. London, England 9. Paris, France 10. Reykjavik, Iceland 11. Cape Town, South Africa

If you want to ring in the new year in style, there are plenty of amazing places around the world that know how to throw a party. Whether you’re seeking epic fireworks, bustling nightlife, or a more laid-back vibe, the world has something special to offer. From iconic cities buzzing with excitement to more remote options where you can celebrate in peace, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to go for New Year’s Eve.

1. Sydney, Australia

Sydney’s New Year’s celebrations, held in the height of summer, are some of the first to welcome the new year globally. The city’s famous fireworks display, set off from the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, is considered one of the best in the world, attracting over a million spectators. Boats fill the harbor for the best views of the show. The festivities begin with ceremonies, light projections, and a parade of glowing boats, building up to the grand finale that ushers in the new year.

2. New York City, New York

New York City is arguably one of the most iconic places to celebrate New Year’s, with the world-famous Times Square ball drop drawing crowds from all over the world. People begin lining up early in the morning to secure a spot for the big moment. If Times Square isn’t your scene, there are plenty of other parties and fireworks shows throughout the city. Planning to dine out on New Year’s Eve? Be sure to make a reservation well in advance, as places fill up quickly.

3. Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh is one of the best places to go for New Year’s, with its world-renowned Hogmanay celebration. This Scottish tradition is filled with street parties, fireworks, concerts, and iconic customs like ceilidh dancing and singing “Auld Lang Syne.” The city’s two main events are the Hogmanay Street Party and the Torchlight Procession through the Old Town. This year’s festivities run from December 29 to 31, with performances by bands like Idlewild, The Night Afore, and Hot Dub Time Machine.

4. Barcelona, Spain

New Year’s Eve in Barcelona, known as Nochevieja, offers a magical experience, especially at the Magic Fountain of Montjuïc. The celebrations begin around 9:30 pm, with the fountain transforming into an outdoor party featuring lights, music, and fireworks. As midnight approaches, locals and visitors alike partake in a tradition believed to bring luck for each month of the new year: eating 12 grapes, one for each chime of the clock.

5. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach is one of the best places to go for New Year’s, hosting over 2 million people for its iconic Réveillon celebration. The beach turns into a sea of white, as partygoers don all-white outfits for luck. At midnight, the sky lights up with a spectacular fireworks display, featuring around 25,000 tons of pyrotechnics. After the show, the festivities continue at lively bars in Ipanema, where the party lasts well into the morning hours.

6. Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chiang Mai, Thailand, is one of the best places to go for New Year’s if you’re looking for a culturally rich experience. The weather is perfect, with warm days and cool evenings. Head to Tha Phae Gate, where locals and visitors gather to welcome the New Year. As the countdown ends, the highlight begins – releasing floating lanterns into the night sky. It’s a beautiful sight as thousands of lanterns rise, symbolizing hopes and dreams for the year ahead.

7. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

If you’re looking to stay stateside for a laid-back New Year’s celebration, Jackson Hole is one of the best places to go for New Year’s. This charming destination offers a wintry retreat with plenty of festive activities. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort hosts events leading up to New Year’s Eve, including a stunning fireworks display in Teton Village. Spend the day skiing or snowboarding on the slopes, then unwind while watching the fireworks from Teton Village or the cozy comfort of your resort balcony.

8. London, England

You can always find something to do in London around New Year’s. The city’s iconic fireworks display near the London Eye and Big Ben is a highlight, though it’s a ticketed event and draws large crowds. After the fireworks, London’s lively bars and restaurants keep the party going all night. On New Year’s Day, don’t miss the annual parade starting near Piccadilly, featuring colorful floats, marching bands, live performances, and more.

9. Paris, France

Paris, the enchanting City of Lights, is easily one of the best places to go for New Year’s. The Champs-Elysées comes alive with a dazzling light and sound show near the Arc de Triomphe, creating a magical atmosphere. For families, Disneyland Paris offers a festive and memorable way to welcome the new year. Parisians traditionally start their evening around 9 p.m., filling bars and restaurants for dinner and plenty of champagne before fireworks illuminate the Parisian sky at midnight.

10. Reykjavik, Iceland

If you’re up for a chilly adventure, then check out Reykjavik. The city’s celebration is unique, with about 500 tons of fireworks lighting up the sky at midnight – not from an official display, but from the residents themselves! With a population of just 139,000, the whole city seems to join in. After a night of partying in the capital, spend New Year’s Day relaxing in Iceland’s famous hot springs.

11. Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town is one of the best places to go for New Year’s, offering warm weather and exciting celebrations. The V&A Waterfront is the heart of the action, with live musical performances and a spectacular free fireworks display to close out the year. Before the festivities, take advantage of Cape Town’s sunny climate by spending the day at the beach.