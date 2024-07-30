The new adults-only hotel in Jackson Hole

On August 1, the new adults-only Hotel Yellowstone at Jackson Hole opens for business. Set amongst the majesty of the Teton Mountain Range, the hotel lets adults unwind and explore without additional noise or distraction. Said to be Jackson Hole’s sole adults-only hotel, it offers 36 rooms with 600 sq. ft. of indoor/outdoor space, exquisite dining, and stunning views. Here’s what you need to know.

Hotel Yellowstone at Jackson Hole: A quiet getaway in the Tetons

The Hotel Yellowstone at Jackson Hole’s 36 rooms offer comfort and elegance, with Restoration Hardware furnishings, private balconies, and marble bathrooms with oversized soaking tubs. After a long day in the mountains, guests can refuel at Olivia’s Restaurant & Bar, with fare inspired by local recipes. Then, it’s time to warm up in the heated indoor pool, which features retractable windows, or visit the spa.

Located at the top of East Gros Ventre Butte, the hotel focuses on peace and serenity, with the Tetons towering over the surroundings. Below the peaks, the Snake River Valley spans far and wide, letting guests relax and recharge while they take in the view.

To celebrate its debut, Hotel Yellowstone is offering a “Serenity in the Wild” package for two. That includes a curated tour of Yellowstone National Park, with visits to Old Faithful and Prismatic Spring. A picnic lunch along the Firehole River is the definition of peace in the mountains, setting the stage for an afternoon exploration of Grand Teton National Park and the Lower Loop. Not only that but the tour can be customized for the ultimate experience.

The promotion runs through October 27, 2024, and requires a four-night minimum stay.