London Travel Guide: Where to Stay, What to Do, and More

Traveling isn’t just about the fun and excitement; it comes with many other scientifically-proven health benefits that can positively impact your mind and body. Taking a few days off work and your everyday routine to visit the thriving capital of the United Kingdom will offer benefits beyond short-lived happiness!

London has so much to offer, including fashion, art, music, cuisine, and an extensive history of buildings, museums, and jaw-dropping architecture. Whatever your taste, budget, or cultural persuasions may be, London can meet them.

London has also been found to be a great place to travel if you want to reduce stress and anxiety levels, enhance your quality of life, and improve life expectancy, so pack a bag and book your flight.

This article can help you plan a budget-friendly trip and make the most of your stay in this great city.

Where to Stay

Make your London experience unique by choosing among the best hotels and hostels that the city has to offer. After a long day of exploring, you want to rest easy in a clean, comfortable, and stylish room!

Intercontinental London – The O2 – IHG

If you’re looking to treat yourself at high-end hotels, this is a great place to get started. This luxury hotel boasts a great location only eight km from Big Ben and Trafalgar house and nine km from Buckingham Palace! And, if you’re lucky, your room could be overlooking the Thames. It also boasts spacious rooms, delicious breakfasts, friendly staff, and a spa!

Nearest Airport: London City Airport

Time: 20 minutes

Distance: 6 miles

Assembly London

The Assembly London is a West End elegant hotel with a celestial setting next to Leicester Square. Its rooms are simple and comfortable, and it being budget-friendly doesn’t mean it compromises on quality, convenience, and utmost satisfaction. Also located within its environs are theatres, bars, restaurants, and clubs that will give you an ecstatic experience.

Nearest Airport: London Heathrow Airport

Time: 41 minutes

Distance: 16 miles

The Zetter Hotel

The Zetter Hotel is a fun hotel in Clerkenwell with beautiful, colorful designs and locally stimulating amenities. The rooms within incorporate a design of primary colors, botanical patterns, dark tints, and thick carpets. It also offers a matching chilled atmosphere and excellent food. Just in case you don’t want to eat in, it is within a walkable distance of several places, including many great restaurants and markets.

Nearest Airport: London Biggin Hill

Time: 58 minutes

Distance: 20 miles

Astor Hyde Park

London may be expensive, like any other big city, but it has plenty of more cost-effective hostels. The Astor Hyde Park Hostel is one of them!

This hostel is positioned in a beautiful neighborhood in London, and it’s a minute from Hyde Park. It is surrounded by great museums, pubs, and some of London’s best bars, clubs, and restaurants. It is also a short stroll from transport connections, making it easy for you to get direct trains to Heathrow Airport and all of London’s attractions.

Nearest Airport: London City Airport

Time: 46 minutes

Distance: 11 miles

What to Eat

One of the best parts of traveling is trying various foods! Every big city has multiple vendors, restaurants, and hidden spots waiting to be discovered by you on your next trip. London, England is no exception when it comes to flavorful, diverse dishes, so be sure to try the restaurants we recommend below!

“$” = budget-friendly or cheap

“$$” = average

“$$$” = expensive

Core by Clare Smyth

Fine dining is one of the score points of any big city, and London isn’t any different. This luxury place has no less than three Michelin stars! From the steamed crab to the lamb carrot to the linguine, guests rave about how delicious the food here is. If you don’t mind pricey but divine meals, this is a great place to be.

Best for dinner

$$$

Paradise by Way of Kensal Green

If you’re looking for a moderately priced restaurant that doesn’t hold back on quality service, this is a good place for you. The ambiance and interior decor are beautiful, and the food is excellent and inclusive with vegetarian dishes included on the menu. There’s also a bar and a pub in the building.

Best for brunch, dinner, and drinks

$$

Fishcotheque

Fish and chips are a common British delicacy, and this is one of the best spots to have them at. The service is excellent, and the staff is friendly. It is also convenient because you can eat in or have your food delivered to your location!

Best for lunch and dinner

$

Kappacasein’s Raclette

You will love to stop by London food markets to try out tons of delicious food on a budget. A stop at the internationally-famous Borough market situated at the heart of London Bridge is an introduction to an unending offer of options suitable for any diet.

Kappacasein’s raclette is made and sold in the Borough market, and this is made with cheese and potatoes. The cheese is toasted into delightful brown crust forms, which are then scraped into your plate of potatoes. Make sure this place is on your list of stops so you can savor the delicious aroma and even more delicious food.

Best for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

$

What to Do

No matter your budget, there is plenty you can do in London! The big, thriving city has much to offer, so take a look at our recommendations below, and don’t forget to also ask the locals!

Shop at Harrods

Established in 1834, this store has undoubtedly stood the test of time. You can truly get it all at Harrods, from hard-to-find perfumes to the latest designer releases and gold bars. You can even get a personal shopping service if you’d like. So, if shopping till you – or someone else – drops is part of your itinerary, and budget is no biggie, this is definitely for you!

Get to the London Eye

With VIP treats of luxury chocolate and champagne and a whirl in the pod, the London Eye is more than just a large Ferris wheel. It is, after all, the largest observation wheel there is. It’s open all year round, takes 30 minutes to complete a trip, and you can book a ticket or buy one in person the day of. Many believe that a trip to London is incomplete without a ride in the London Eye. So why not get on and find out how true that is?

Visit the Theatre

You would love a ticket to the London West End theatre, which stands out as one of the best in the world. It hosts a variety of thrilling plays, musicals, classic comedies, operas, and dance shows. Book a seat at a fascinating time to spice up your visit.

Take a Cost-Free Walking Tour

A cost-free walking tour is one of the best ways to learn about a city on a budget. You can hang out at Trafalgar Square and stroll around while admiring its fountains and famous monuments. It could also be a great place to people-watch and observe the London life. If you want to continue saving your dollars after the walking tour, get a few recommendations from your tour guide for the best free museums!

How to Save Money On Your Trip to London

Being in a big city means that a time in London can have you digging deep into your pocket. The city can be quite expensive, but the good news is that you can visit on a budget and still have a fantastic time.

Experiences

Start off your trip by visiting the free museums. Most London museums are open to the public at no cost, and you can create incredible memories by visiting them. A few to check out are the Museum of London, the Natural History Museum, the British Museum, the Tate Modern, and the National Gallery.

You can also simply walk around and explore! There is no better way to truly learn about the culture of a city, and London is a big place with beautiful historic buildings. You can pick up free maps from any of London’s tourist information shops and show yourself around.

Hotels

Because of the size of London, there is an endless amount of accommodations to choose from. This means that you have various hotels and hostels to pick from if you are trying to save a few bucks. If none of our recommendations from earlier are exactly what you are looking for, click the link below to explore your options further.

Vehicle Rentals

While London does offer many modes of public transportation, you may find having a rental car to be the most convenient for you. Luckily, you can get a reliable vehicle for as low as $29 a day!

Editors' Recommendations