If you’re spending a few days in London and looking to escape the city’s hustle and bustle, you’re in luck! There are plenty of amazing day trips from London that are just a quick train ride or drive away. Just outside of London, you’ll find everything from charming countryside villages to scenic coastal spots. So, if you’re ready to swap the busy city streets for something a little more laid-back, here are some perfect destinations to add to your itinerary.

Hertford, Hertfordshire

Time from London: 35-minute train ride from Finsbury Park or 1 hour and 30 minutes by car

Situated in the charming county of Hertfordshire, Hertford is a picturesque market town with a population of around 30,000. When visiting this charming town, you can stroll along the peaceful River Lea, explore the grounds of Hertford Castle, and visit the stunning All Saints’ Church, the largest in Hertfordshire. After soaking in the sights, stop by one of the town’s cozy pubs. Try The Old Barge, right by the river, or The White Hart, known for its inviting atmosphere and hearty food.

Stratford-upon-Avon, West Midlands

Time from London: 2 hour and 15-minute train fridge from Marylebone or 2 hours by car

Stratford-upon-Avon is a must-visit for Shakespeare fans, being both the birthplace and resting place of the Bard himself. You can tour Shakespeare’s house and his wife Anne Hathaway’s charming cottage and catch a performance at the Royal Shakespeare Company’s famous theater. Stroll along the river, feed the swans, or hop on a boat cruise to take in the sights from the water. If you’re feeling adventurous, rent a rowing boat, each cleverly named after a Shakespeare character. For something different, visit the quirky MAD Museum, full of interactive art that is sure to mesmerize both kids and adults.

Brighton, East Sussex

Time from London: 1-hour train ride from Victoria, Blackfriars, or London Bridge or 2 hours by car

Brighton, just 47 miles south of London, is the perfect spot for a seaside escape. It’s famous for its lively beachfront, the iconic Brighton Palace Pier, and the exotic Royal Pavilion, with its unique domes and gorgeous interiors. You’ll find plenty of cute boutiques, a buzzing arts scene, and an abundance of lively nightlife venues. If you’re visiting in May, don’t miss the Brighton Festival, and the Pride Parade is one of the biggest events of the year. No trip is complete without chilling on Brighton’s famous pebble beach or taking a ride up the Brighton i360 for unbeatable 360º views of the city and coastline.

Whitstable, Kent

Time from London: 1 hour and 30-minute train ride from St. Pancras International or 2 hours by car

Whitstable, on the north coast of Kent, is a charming beach town known for its famous oysters. The local seafood scene is a must-try, with the Whitstable Oyster Fishery Company being one of the town’s iconic spots. After strolling along the beach and taking photos of the colorful beach huts, head to the Old Neptune pub, which sits right on the sand, for a pint while you watch the beachgoers. The town also has plenty of independent shops, art galleries, and cozy cafes to explore. Make sure you stop by the Whitstable Harbour, where you can watch the boats come in and enjoy some more freshly caught seafood.

Bath, Somerset

Time from London: 1 hour and 30-minute train ride from Paddington or Victoria or 2 hours and 30 minutes by car

The city of Bath, Somerset, is perfect for day trips from London and has been a well-being destination since Roman times. Famous for its ancient Roman Baths, the city also boasts attractions like the Royal Crescent, Bath Abbey, and the Jane Austen Centre. You can still experience the healing waters today at the Thermae Bath Spa, where you can soak in the UK’s only natural thermal springs. Outside of the city, the surrounding Somerset countryside offers amazing views and nearby attractions like Stonehenge and Longleat Safari Park.

The New Forest, Hampshire

Time from London: 1 hour and 45-minute train from Waterloo or 2 hours by car

If you’re searching for a peaceful escape, then The New Forest is the place to be. Famous for its wild New Forest ponies, this expansive area of healthland, forest, and trails is great for taking a scenic walk or enjoying a leisurely bike ride. As you explore, you might also spot free-roaming Highland cattle and pigs walking through the woods. Aside from wildlife, you can visit charming villages like Lyndhurst and Brockenhurst or stop by Beaulieu, home to the National Motor Museum.

Rye, East Sussex

Time from London: 1 hour and 10-minute train ride from St. Pancras International or 2 hours by car

Rye is a beautiful town in East Sussex and is one of the best day trips from London. Its picturesque cobbled lanes, especially the famous Mermaid Street, are lined with medieval, half-timbered houses that transport you back in time. Known as one of England’s best-preserved medieval towns, Rye is a sight to be seen. You can delve into the town’s past at the Rye Heritage Centre, then hunt for vintage treasures along The Strand. When you’re ready to take a break, stop by The Apothecary, a cafe in a 16th-century house where medicines were once prepared.