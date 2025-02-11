Delta’s 2025 Medallion year brings these perks

February 1, 2025 started the Delta Medallion year, bringing improved benefits to elite-status members. Through January 31, 2026, SkyMiles Medallion members can boost their status and enjoy special experiences and rewards. Here’s what Delta’s elite loyalty members can look forward to.

Delta’s 2025 Medallion perks and benefits

In 2025, Medallion members can order personalized metal bag tags, a sleek accessory for world travelers. To order, members must visit www.deltamedalliontags.com and log in with their SkyMiles account number. There, they can customize their tags with their name, SkyMiles Membership details, Million Miler status, and more.

Recommended Videos

Now, Diamond and Platinum Medallion members can choose their favorite Choice Benefits using the Fly Delta app. In 2025, members keep getting elevated values on the most exclusive Choice Benefits, like Delta Vacations experiences, Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQD) Accelerators, Travel Vouchers, and more.

SkyMiles Members benefit from more than 70 partnerships with credit cards, lifestyle brands, airlines, and more. That makes it easy to redeem miles for hotel stays, car rentals, and even cruises. Delta’s newest collaboration is with Uber, where members can earn airport rides and deliveries from Uber Eats. That begins in spring 2025.

Members-only Award Deals are flash sales with significant fare discounts. In 2024, members bought millions of award tickets using less than 25K miles. To stay current with the latest deals, Medallion members must update their SkyMiles account and opt-in to receive emails, or visit the SkyMiles Award Deals section on delta.com.

2025 offers more Medallion members more benefits than ever. That goes for current members or even those working their way toward elite status. Even non-elite members enjoy valuable benefits, like Delta Sync Wi-Fi, the Delta Sync seatback, and exclusive offers.