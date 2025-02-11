 Skip to main content
Delta’s 2025 Medallion year brings these perks

The 2025 Delta Medallion year begins

By
Delta Air Lines

February 1, 2025 started the Delta Medallion year, bringing improved benefits to elite-status members. Through January 31, 2026, SkyMiles Medallion members can boost their status and enjoy special experiences and rewards. Here’s what Delta’s elite loyalty members can look forward to.

Delta’s 2025 Medallion perks and benefits

In 2025, Medallion members can order personalized metal bag tags, a sleek accessory for world travelers. To order, members must visit www.deltamedalliontags.com and log in with their SkyMiles account number. There, they can customize their tags with their name, SkyMiles Membership details, Million Miler status, and more.

Now, Diamond and Platinum Medallion members can choose their favorite Choice Benefits using the Fly Delta app. In 2025, members keep getting elevated values on the most exclusive Choice Benefits, like Delta Vacations experiences, Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQD) Accelerators, Travel Vouchers, and more. 

SkyMiles Members benefit from more than 70 partnerships with credit cards, lifestyle brands, airlines, and more. That makes it easy to redeem miles for hotel stays, car rentals, and even cruises. Delta’s newest collaboration is with Uber, where members can earn airport rides and deliveries from Uber Eats. That begins in spring 2025. 

Members-only Award Deals are flash sales with significant fare discounts. In 2024, members bought millions of award tickets using less than 25K miles. To stay current with the latest deals, Medallion members must update their SkyMiles account and opt-in to receive emails, or visit the SkyMiles Award Deals section on delta.com.

2025 offers more Medallion members more benefits than ever. That goes for current members or even those working their way toward elite status. Even non-elite members enjoy valuable benefits, like Delta Sync Wi-Fi, the Delta Sync seatback, and exclusive offers. 

Delta caters to football fans with these Super Bowl flights
Delta adds more flights to the Super Bowl
The 2025 Super Bowl looks to be a classic, with two teams at the height of their powers. The offensive power of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley will square off against the finesse of Patrick Mahomes and his receiving corps. Additionally, each team is in the top five of ESPN’s postseason total defense rankings (Philadelphia 2nd, Kansas City, 4th). 

With a heavyweight matchup like that taking place in New Orleans, there’s sure to be strong demand for flights, especially from the teams’ home cities. Delta is prepared to meet the demand, with extra trips to the big game.
Delta makes it easier to cheer on your team

The Wall Street Journal gave Delta this prestigious award
Wall Street Journal awards Delta Air Lines
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has named Delta the Top U.S. Airline of 2024. It marks the fourth year in a row that the Atlanta-based airline has topped the results, as it stands out among multiple categories. Here’s how the carrier sets itself apart.
Delta was first among 9 domestic airlines

The WSJ scored nine domestic airlines across seven metrics, with Delta continually at or near the top. Delta scored first for on-time arrivals and fewest involuntary bookings. It also placed second in the least canceled flights. The award follows the airline’s recent string of successes, including Cirium giving it the Platinum Award for Operational Excellence for the fourth consecutive year. The Platinum Award recognizes an airline’s on-time performance while adjusting to complex operations, helping passengers enjoy smoother travels. 

American Airlines announces plans for 2025
American Airlines plans improvements for 2025
During American Airlines’ recent fourth-quarter earning call, CEO Robert Isom and other executives highlighted planned upgrades for 2025, including premium lounges, satellite Wi-Fi, new business-class seats, and the recovery of its Philadelphia and Chicago hubs. 
American’s planned upgrades are ready for take-off

American’s CEO Robert Isom said: “The American Airlines team achieved a number of important objectives in 2024. We continue to run a reliable operation, and we are reengineering the business to build an even more efficient airline. That, coupled with our commercial actions, resulted in strong financial performance in the fourth quarter. As we look ahead to this year, American remains well-positioned because of the strength of our network, loyalty and co-branded credit card programs, fleet and operational reliability, and the tremendous work of our team.”

