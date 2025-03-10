 Skip to main content
Air India upgrades its service to this Asian country

Air India upgrades its Japan service and expands codeshare

Air India

Air India has announced a significant upgrade to nonstop services between India and Japan. Starting March 31, 2025, the airline will operate four weekly flights between Delhi and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport (HND). That replaces the current route to Narita International Airport (NRT), and will give travelers more direct access to Tokyo.

In addition, Air India has expanded its codeshare agreement with its Star Alliance Partner, All Nippon Airways (ANA). The agreement will help Air India customers seamless connections from Tokyo Haneda to six additional Japanese destinations

Easier access to Tokyo, more connections through Japan

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, said: “Moving our flights to Haneda Airport is a significant advantage for our guests – it brings them much closer to the centre of Tokyo. With this shift, we are not only connecting two vibrant capitals more effectively but also helping boost trade and tourism between India and Japan.” Haneda airport is around 11 miles from Tokyo, compared to about 43 miles from Narita. That reduces travel time to around 30 minutes from the previous nearly one hour. 

Regarding the codeshare, Nipun Aggarwal added: “Our deepened partnership with ANA opens up Japan like never before for our guests. By providing easy access for our guests to ANA’s domestic Japan network, combined with ANA’s reach into Air India’s extensive Indian network, we’re creating a stronger bridge between our two nations—making travel simpler and truly rewarding for our common guests.”

ANA’s Executive Vice President of Alliances and International Affairs, Katsuya Goto, said: “To promote increased exchange between Japan and India, ANA is expanding its codeshare partnership with Star Alliance partner Air India to enhance its network. This expansion, with a focus on the increased codeshare options from Delhi to six destinations within India, will provide customers with more opportunities and seamless connections, delivering a satisfying experience for premium customers in particular. This is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to provide a superior travel experience for customers flying between Japan and India.”

