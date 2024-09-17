Japan Airlines will offer free domestic flights to international guests

To boost passengers and increase tourism, Japan Airlines (JAL) will offer free in-country connections to select visitors. Earlier this month, the airline announced the program, where tourists from specific countries can enjoy complimentary domestic travel. To receive the benefit, passengers have to book international tickets on JAL. Here are the details of this exciting offer.

See more of the country with Japan Airlines’ new offer

Japan is a fascinating place with an ancient culture, intriguing traditions, and gorgeous landscapes. Though a trip to Tokyo would be nice, seeing the rest of the country would offer a complete experience. JAL’s new offer lets international visitors do just that, with free flights countrywide.

JAL calls the program a “seamless travel experience,” allowing visitors to chart their journey beforehand. After landing in Tokyo, guests can fly free to Sapporo, Hokkaido, or Tokushima. That opens up a kaleidoscope of culture, cuisine, and nature, and visitors can experience everything the country offers.

The program is available to travelers from these countries (start date in parentheses):

U.S., Canada, Mexico (September 10)

Thailand (September 11)

Singapore (September 18)

Australia, New Zealand (September 19)

Vietnam, Philippines (September 25)

Indonesia, India, China, Taiwan (September 27)

The airline plans to add more countries to the list in the days ahead. However, some restrictions apply. Passengers must book an international and a domestic flight simultaneously; separately booking a domestic flight isn’t allowed. Those traveling from the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and China must pay a $100 stopover fee if staying at their initial destination more than 24 hours.