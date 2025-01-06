 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Air India begins A350 flights from Newark to Delhi

Air India begins direct flights from Newark to Delhi

By

Last week, Air India began flying its long-anticipated route between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi. The direct flight is aboard a state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 and follows the recent introduction of a similar route from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

A direct flight from the New York region to India’s capital

Delhi India
Delhi, India Anuj Yadav via Unsplash

Air India’s A350-900 aircraft feature all-new interiors, free inflight Wi-Fi, an award-winning Inflight Entertainment (IFE) system, new service ware, and upgraded catering. With the new route, Air India flies between the New York region and Delhi exclusively on A350-900s. It’s the only airline offering private suites in Business Class and also provides a luxurious Premium Economy cabin.

Recommended Videos

Aboard Air India A350s, Business Class has 28 private suites in a 1-2-1 configuration, with the option to extend into flat beds. Each suite has aisle access, along with doors for privacy.

Related

The Premium Economy Class features 24 seats in a 2-4-2 set up. They offer additional legroom, and a more upscale feel than Economy Class.

The Economy Class has 264 seats that are 17.5 inches wide, have a 6-inch recline, and a pitch of 31 degrees. They also feature a 12-inch screen, USB outlets, and an adjustable headrest. Also included are full-course hot meals, blankets, and pillows.

To celebrate the new route, Air India sent members of its cabin crew to New York to recreate iconic photos and visit landmarks. Wearing new Manish Malhotra-designed uniforms, the crew members visited Gapstow Bridge in Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET). They even posed in tribute to the “Lunch Atop a Skyscaper” photo from 1932. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
This airline will begin nonstop flights between San Diego and Washington, D.C.
Alaska Airlines will begin nonstop flights between San Diego and Washington, D.C.
San Diego, CA

Following approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), Alaska Airlines will offer direct flights between San Diego and Washington, D.C. The DOT green-lighted the route as part of the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2024. The airline has been serving San Diego for almost 40 years and Washington, D.C., since 2001.
Alaska’s new route offers convenience, efficiency
Washington, D.C. Omri Cohen via Unsplash

The route travels between San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). Alaska already provides the most nonstop routes from San Diego, and with the latest addition, it’ll offer 40 direct flights and 70 peak day departures from the West Coast city. Not only that, but with Alaska’s Global Partners, it’ll provide one-stop service to over 330 destinations from SAN.

Read more
These are the most delayed flights this Christmas season
The most delayed flights during the Christmas season
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

During the holiday season, millions of travelers take to the skies, on the way to see family and friends or enjoy a winter getaway. Because of that, delays can occur, as terminals crowd and runways face congestion. But which flights should you avoid?

To find out, travel eSim provider Holafly performed a study, zeroing in on the best and worst routes during Christmas and New Year’s. Here's what the data showed.
The on-time scorecard for holiday flights in the US
John F. Kennedy International Airport Wally Gobetz via Flickr

Read more
Fiji Airways debuts longest-ever flight from this US city
Fiji Airways debuts long-haul flight from the U.S.
Fiji coast

This week, Fiji Airways launched its longest-ever route, with direct service between Dallas Fort Worth, Texas, and Nadi, Fiji. For the moment, the flight will operate three times weekly: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The flight is aboard a state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 XWB, with premium accommodations for 334 passengers, including 33 lie-flat, aisle-access seats in business class.
The new route expands Fiji Airways’ global reach
Fiji Fiji Airways

The route goes between Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW) and Nadi International Airport (NAN). It’s part of the airline’s strategy to expand globally and improve connectivity. The flight is the carrier’s 26th international direct route and strengthens its North American footprint, joining flights from Los Angeles, Honolulu, San Francisco, and Vancouver. 

Read more