Air India begins A350 flights from Newark to Delhi

Last week, Air India began flying its long-anticipated route between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi. The direct flight is aboard a state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 and follows the recent introduction of a similar route from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

A direct flight from the New York region to India’s capital

Air India’s A350-900 aircraft feature all-new interiors, free inflight Wi-Fi, an award-winning Inflight Entertainment (IFE) system, new service ware, and upgraded catering. With the new route, Air India flies between the New York region and Delhi exclusively on A350-900s. It’s the only airline offering private suites in Business Class and also provides a luxurious Premium Economy cabin.

Aboard Air India A350s, Business Class has 28 private suites in a 1-2-1 configuration, with the option to extend into flat beds. Each suite has aisle access, along with doors for privacy.

The Premium Economy Class features 24 seats in a 2-4-2 set up. They offer additional legroom, and a more upscale feel than Economy Class.

The Economy Class has 264 seats that are 17.5 inches wide, have a 6-inch recline, and a pitch of 31 degrees. They also feature a 12-inch screen, USB outlets, and an adjustable headrest. Also included are full-course hot meals, blankets, and pillows.

To celebrate the new route, Air India sent members of its cabin crew to New York to recreate iconic photos and visit landmarks. Wearing new Manish Malhotra-designed uniforms, the crew members visited Gapstow Bridge in Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET). They even posed in tribute to the “Lunch Atop a Skyscaper” photo from 1932.