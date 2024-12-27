 Skip to main content
Lufthansa modernizes its fleet with these long-haul aircraft

Lufthansa Group orders more Airbus aircraft

By
lufthansa airbus order 1920 a350 1000 rr aib v11
Lufthansa Group

Lufthansa Group announced the purchase of an additional five Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, increasing its firm orders to 15. The leading-edge long-haul plane will further modernize the airline’s fleet by lowering emissions, reducing costs, and enhancing comfort. The order makes Lufthansa one of the globe’s largest A350 operators, with 15 A350-1000s and 60 A350-900s.

Lufthansa Group is focused on reducing emissions

Lufthansa A350-1000
Lufthansa Group

The airline currently has a fleet of about 740 aircraft, and has a long-term goal of emissions reduction, premium quality, and cost efficiency. With this order, the airline has around 250 of the latest fuel-efficient planes set for arrival, which includes 100 long-haul designs. In contrast to previous aircraft, the new models use up to 35% less fuel, with comparable emissions reductions. By 2030, Lufthansa Group seeks to halve its net CO2 emissions compared to 2019. By 2050, the airline aims to be carbon-neutral.

Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said: “Today’s order underscores our great confidence in our long-standing, close, and successful partnership with Airbus. With the state-of-the-art A350 long-haul jets, we are accelerating the largest fleet modernization the Group has done so far. We are investing more than ever before to make air transport more sustainable, to achieve our CO₂ reduction targets, and at the same time offer our customers the highest level of comfort with a first-class travel experience.”

“Including today’s order, the Lufthansa Group has ordered 770 aircraft from Airbus throughout its history and is proud to be the Airbus’ largest customer worldwide. With the upcoming integration of ITA Airways in January, the Airbus fleet of Lufthansa Group Airlines will grow by another 100 short- and long-haul aircraft.”   

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont.
