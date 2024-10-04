 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Breeze Airways announces 4 new Florida routes

Breeze Airways adds new routes to Florida from across the U.S.

By
Tampa Florida waterway
Tampa, Florida Anita Denunzio via Unsplash

Low-cost airline Breeze Airways continues to grow, announcing four new routes to Florida this week. The additions comprise three flights to Orlando and one to Tampa from cities across the U.S. Like many Breeze flights, the additions fly to underserved airports, helping lower prices while using modern aircraft, like the Airbus A220 and Embraer 190 and 195. 

Travel to Florida for less with Breeze

Palm trees in Orlando, Florida
Orlando, Florida Drew Coffman via Unsplash

Breeze Airways’ new Florida routes arrive from locations throughout the country, like Pennsylvania, New York, Mississippi, and Utah. Though a newcomer to the business — Breeze started flying in 2021 — the airline’s unique model offers an appealing way to explore. Here are the details of the new flights.

From Breeze Airways:

From Erie, PA to:

  • Tampa, FL (Winter/spring seasonal, Wednesday and Saturday, starting January 8, 2025, from $69 one way).

From Gulfport-Biloxi, MS to:

  • Orlando, FL (Thursdays and Sundays, starts February 6, 2025, one way from $49).

From Ogdensburg, NY to:

  • Orlando, FL (Winter/spring seasonal, Thursdays and Sundays, starts February 13, 2025, one way from $89).

From Orlando, FL to:

  • Gulfport-Biloxi, MS (Thursdays and Sundays, starts February 6, 2025, one way from $49);
  • Ogdensburg, NY (Winter/spring seasonal, Thursdays and Sundays, starts February 13, 2025, one way from $89); and
  • Salt Lake City-Provo, UT (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday, starting December 21, from $79 one way).

From Salt Lake City-Provo, UT to:

  • Orlando, FL (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday, starting December 21, from $79 one way).

From Tampa, FL to:

  • Erie, PA (Winter/spring seasonal, Wednesday and Saturday, starting January 8, 2025, from $69 one way).
Recommended Videos

David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO, commented: “We’re connecting the dots between some of our existing cities with these exciting new routes, all of them previously unserved. These nonstop flights give our Guests the ability to travel comfortably and affordably to great destinations in Florida – especially during the cold winter months.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Delta adds 5 nonstop routes from Austin, Texas
Delta Air Lines adds nonstop flights from Austin to these popular cities
Austin Texas

Next year, Delta Air Lines will add five nonstop routes from Austin, Texas. With the additions, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will provide more options to explore the U.S., with direct flights to Panama City (ECP), Memphis (MEM), San Francisco (SFO), Tampa (TPA), and Indianapolis (IND). The first flights will begin in March 2025, with further add-ons in May and June.
The details of Delta’s new Austin direct flights
San Francisco, California Josh Hild via Unsplash / Unsplash

The new routes result from Delta listening to Austin’s needs and providing more ways to fly in and out of the popular city. The new routes start in March 2025 with service to Panama City, Florida, then continue rolling out in May and June, with flights to Memphis, Indianapolis, San Francisco, and Tampa.

Read more
United introduces nonstop service from Newark to Dominica
United Airlines will fly nonstop from Newark to Dominica
Dominica shoreline

Starting next February, United Airlines will add direct service between Newark, New Jersey and Dominica, an island country in the Caribbean. The flight will take off and return once per week through late summer 2025. The new route comes as Dominica seeks to increase tourism and builds a new international airport. 
United’s nonstop Dominica route flies on Saturdays
Dominica iSAW Company via Unsplash

The first United flight between Newark and Dominica occurs on February 15, 2025. It’ll take off from Newark Libery International Airport (EWR) at 9:10 a.m., and land at Douglas-Charles Airport (DOM). The return flight embarks at 3:45 p.m. The route will take place every Saturday through August 15, 2025, giving travelers most of the summer to plan a Caribbean vacation. 

Read more
Delta adds non-stop flight to Seoul, South Korea
In summer 2025, Delta adds a new direct flight to Seoul
Seoul, South Korea

Delta announced plans to expand its worldwide footprint with a direct flight from Salt Lake City, Utah to Seoul, South Korea. It’ll be the only direct route between the two cities and provide a connection to destinations throughout Asia. Not only that, but it’ll be aboard an advanced Airbus A350 aircraft for a smooth, comfortable journey over the Pacific.
The Seoul route adds to Delta’s SLC hub
Salt Lake City, Utah Saul Flores via Unsplash

Delta Air Lines is the leading carrier at SLC. It operates more flights than all airlines combined, with almost 250 peak-day departures to more than 90 global destinations, with direct routes to Paris, Amsterdam, London, and more. The SLC to Seoul route is Delta’s fifth non-stop flight to the Asian city, joining itineraries from Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Seattle, and Detroit. The new flight — combined with a partnership with Korean Air — provides entry to Seoul via 14 U.S. hubs.

Read more