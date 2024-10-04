Breeze Airways adds new routes to Florida from across the U.S.

Low-cost airline Breeze Airways continues to grow, announcing four new routes to Florida this week. The additions comprise three flights to Orlando and one to Tampa from cities across the U.S. Like many Breeze flights, the additions fly to underserved airports, helping lower prices while using modern aircraft, like the Airbus A220 and Embraer 190 and 195.

Travel to Florida for less with Breeze

Breeze Airways’ new Florida routes arrive from locations throughout the country, like Pennsylvania, New York, Mississippi, and Utah. Though a newcomer to the business — Breeze started flying in 2021 — the airline’s unique model offers an appealing way to explore. Here are the details of the new flights.

From Breeze Airways:

From Erie, PA to:

Tampa, FL (Winter/spring seasonal, Wednesday and Saturday, starting January 8, 2025, from $69 one way).

From Gulfport-Biloxi, MS to:

Orlando, FL (Thursdays and Sundays, starts February 6, 2025, one way from $49).

From Ogdensburg, NY to:

Orlando, FL (Winter/spring seasonal, Thursdays and Sundays, starts February 13, 2025, one way from $89).

From Orlando, FL to:

Gulfport-Biloxi, MS (Thursdays and Sundays, starts February 6, 2025, one way from $49);

Ogdensburg, NY (Winter/spring seasonal, Thursdays and Sundays, starts February 13, 2025, one way from $89); and

Salt Lake City-Provo, UT (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday, starting December 21, from $79 one way).

From Salt Lake City-Provo, UT to:

Orlando, FL (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday, starting December 21, from $79 one way).

From Tampa, FL to:

Erie, PA (Winter/spring seasonal, Wednesday and Saturday, starting January 8, 2025, from $69 one way).

Recommended Videos

David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO, commented: “We’re connecting the dots between some of our existing cities with these exciting new routes, all of them previously unserved. These nonstop flights give our Guests the ability to travel comfortably and affordably to great destinations in Florida – especially during the cold winter months.”