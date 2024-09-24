 Skip to main content
Breeze Airways’ sale offers 40% off base fares

Breeze Airways offers significant savings with BOOKIT promo

By
Breeze Airways airplane
Wikimedia Commons

A new promotion from Breeze Airways offers savings of 40% off base fares, but you’ll have to act fast. You only have through tonight to book, but with these prices, it’ll be hard to pass up. Here are the details.

Breeze Airways’ latest promo offers dramatic savings

Seating on Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways

To take advantage of the 40% off promotion, passengers must enter the promo code BOOKIT on the Breeze app or flybreeze.com. The code only applies to new reservations for round-trip flights. Additionally, supply is limited, and certain blackout dates apply.

The BOOKIT promo is good for round-trip flights between Sept. 30, 2024 and Feb. 4, 2025, with specific periods excluded. The promotion lasts through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 24, so if you’re yearning to explore a new place, now’s the time to plan that trip. 

The deal excludes the following travel periods:

  • Oct. 11, 2024 through Oct. 21, 2024
  • Nov 21, 2024 through Nov. 27, 2024
  • Nov. 29, 2024 through Dec. 2, 2024
  • Dec. 20, 2024 through Dec. 24, 2024
  • Dec. 26, 2025, through Jan. 5, 2025

Breeze Airways offers something unique compared to traditional airlines. By flying between underserved airports, it offers affordable non-stop routes throughout the U.S., including 60+ cities in 30 states. The airline began in 2021 and since then, has been ranked as one of the best domestic U.S. airlines by Travel + Leisure magazine’s World’s Best Awards. In addition, the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) awarded it the “Best Seat Comfort in North America” in June, 2024. 

Breeze operates a flight of Airbus A220-300 and Embraer 190/195 aircraft, focusing on affordable and efficient flights between secondary airports. Avoiding major hubs helps lessen flight times, and no change or cancellation fees adds convenience when switching flights.

