This airline is offering low fares to see the Northern Lights

Low-cost Icelandic airline PLAY is offering $99 fares to Iceland, making it easier to view the Northern Lights. Not only that, but the sale includes discounted trips to European destinations like London, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Berlin, Dublin, and Paris. The sale runs from February 24 to March 2.

The Northern Lights in Iceland: Natural enchantment

Winter in Iceland involves limited daylight and extended nights. The benefit of that is ample viewing time to see the Northern Lights, which occur between September and April. While you’re there, you can stay away from the city, in a rural hotel, which might have a wakeup call when the lights appear. PLAY’s latest offer makes getting there easy.

PLAY’s latest offer consists of $99 flights to Iceland and $129 fares to London, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Berlin, Dublin, and Paris.

Where:

Travelers can book flights from:

○ Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

○ Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

○ New York Stewart International Airport (SWF)

To: Iceland (KEF), London (STN), Amsterdam (AMS), Dublin (DUB), Copenhagen (CPH), Paris (CDG), and Berlin (BER).

When:

The deal is live February 24 through March 2, 2025

The deal is valid for flights booked during the following fight periods in 2025:

○ March 23 through April 6

○ April 8 through April 20

○ April 22 through May 11

○ May 13 through May 25

○ September 7 through October 19

○ October 28 through December 14

Fares are good for a one-way flight, per person, when booking round-trip via www.flyplay.com. Seat selection and baggage allowances aren’t included but are available for purchase. Fares are subject to availability. The offer includes all fees, mandatory taxes, and carrier charges.