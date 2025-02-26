Qantas launches 7-day sale to 60 destinations

This week, Qantas began a major 7-day sale to 60 destinations, with one million discounted Business and Economy seats. Fares are available using Qantas points or cash. The sale is an excellent opportunity for travelers to make their travel plans for 2025.

Details of Qantas’ big sale

As part of the sale, Domestic Economy seats start at 5,400 bonus points (plus taxes, fees, and carrier charges) or $109 one-way. That includes over 35 routes at less than $150. Domestic Business Seats are priced from 23,500 points (plus taxes, fees, and carrier charges) or $369 one-way. Sale fares are available until 11:59 p.m. (AEDT) on March 2 (unless sold out), with valid 2025 travel dates including April 29 to June 26, July 22 to September 18, and October 14 to December 10. With 60 destinations throughout Australia, travelers have abundant options to explore.

Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson said: “We know Australians love a getaway. Today another one million sale fares will become available across our domestic Business and Economy cabins offering customers more choice and more value for their travel this year. And with 60 regional and capital city destinations covered, it’s a fantastic opportunity for those looking to book a weekend getaway, family interstate trip, or traveling for business.”

Sample Economy and Business routes/fares include (from Qantas):

Route (Economy) Sale fare (one way) Classic Plus Points Price ( one way) Brisbane – Proserpine $109 5,400 points + $55 Ballina – Sydney $109 6,400 points + $45 Gold Coast – Sydney $119 6,200 points + $57 Adelaide – Kangaroo Island $119 6,600 points + $53