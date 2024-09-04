Breeze Airways offers 50% off with new promotion

Breeze Airways offers affordable, non-stop routes between underserved airports across the U.S. By bypassing larger hubs, the airline reduces travel times, and with seamless booking, it makes reserving tickets easier than ever. From now through Sept. 5, the carrier’s latest promotion offers 50% off all roundtrip base fares, giving travelers an excellent reason to travel far and wide.

Breeze Airways’ BIGDEAL promo

From now through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. PT, customers can book roundtrip tickets for 50% off on the airline’s website or by using the Breeze app. Travel dates begin Sept. 18 and run through May 13, 2025. All patrons have to do is enter the code ‘BIGDEAL’ at checkout, and they’re good to go. However, the discount only lowers the base fare and doesn’t include taxes and fees. Further, there are several blackout dates.

David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO, commented: “As summer fades following the busy Labor Day weekend, I know I like to start preparing for my next big adventure, as do many other travelers. There’s no better way to do that than by taking advantage of one of our biggest promotions of the year.”

For the past three years, Travel + Leisure ranked Breeze in the top five “Best Domestic Airlines” and the company’s brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft offer premium seating and high-speed Wi-Fi. The carrier offers à la carte amenities, so passengers can tailor each flight to their needs, and has no change or cancellation fees up to 60 minutes before flight time.

Blackout dates for the ‘BIGDEAL’ promo include:

November 21-27

November 29-December 2

December 21-24

December 26-January 5

February 5-April 27

In a press release, Breeze noted that tickets are limited, though it didn’t mention quantities or destinations.