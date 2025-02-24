British Airways completes major refresh of this Pacific Northwest lounge

British Airways has reopened its Seattle lounge after a comprehensive refresh. Its opening follows the airline’s other recent lounge upgrades at Lagos, Singapore, London Gatwick, and Washington, which have all been redone in the prior nine months. In 2023, the airline renovated its lounges at London Heathrow Terminal 5B and Heathrow Terminal 3.

The new space combines Pacific Northwest-inspired elements with the airline’s British personality. The lounge’s opening marks British Airway’s 45th year flying to Seattle.

British Airways Seattle lounge: A reimagined space

The new British Airways Seattle lounge includes a redesigned food service area and a new full-service bar. A special First dining and service area offers a 180-degree panorama of the surrounding mountains and runway. Work pods allow business travelers to enjoy a quiet space and hone in on tasks. Additionally, local artwork, including pieces by Hannah Mason, covers the walls.

British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, Calum Laming, said: “We announced our £7bn transformation program last year and promised to improve the customer experience both on the ground and in the air. Across our global network, we have 28 lounges in 20 airports that all play a huge part in our customers’ journeys, so we’re committed to offering the very best experience.

“Just like our customers and colleagues, each lounge is unique. Customers can expect to see nods to our British heritage blended seamlessly with features that celebrate the locality of the destination. We’ve worked with local designers, artists, and suppliers across the globe to ensure that each lounge has its own British Original personality – and we can’t wait to unveil more.”