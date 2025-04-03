This US airline is adding three Asia Pacific routes

United Airlines has announced new flights to Bangkok, Thailand; Adelaide, Australia; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The airline also plans to start daily service from Hong Kong this fall. United will be the only U.S. airline offering routes to Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, and the Adelaide flight will be the first-ever direct flight route from the U.S.

The airline will also add a second daily flight between San Francisco and Manila, which begins on October 25. United is the only U.S. carrier flying to the Philippines, with routes to Manila and Cebu.

United will serve 32 cities in the Pacific region

With the route additions, United will offer service to 32 cities in the Pacific region, which is four times more than any other U.S. airline. Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President, Global Network Planning and Alliances at United, said: “At United, we’re changing the way people think about where they travel – by offering the greatest access to see and explore the world, whether it’s for relaxation, adventure or business. We offer more than the best schedule and travel options – we connect customers to sought after destinations and opportunities to explore new, vibrant cities.”

The route to Bangkok starts October 26 aboard a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Also starting October 26 is the flight to Ho Chi Minh City, using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

United’s direct flight from the U.S. to Adelaide, Australia, begins seasonal service on December 11 on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. That’ll make United the only airline offering nonstop service between the U.S. and Australia’s four major cities.