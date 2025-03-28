United Airlines partners with this importer for luxury wines in the sky

United Airlines has partnered with fine wine importer Demeine Estates, bringing luxury wines to 35,000 feet. Through the collaboration, United will serve its Polaris business class passengers luxury wines from Lawrence Wine Estates’ noted Napa Valley portfolio. The alliance brings two premium companies together, giving travelers a taste of renowned wineries.

United Polaris passengers can try these premium wines

Demeine Estates is renowned for importing some of the world’s best wines. Its partnership with United focuses on two Napa Valley wineries: Stony Hill and Heitz Cellar. Stony Hill Napa Valley Chardonnay offers the winery’s trademark saline, mineral flavor. Decanter named it one of the Top 10 American Wines of 2024. Heitz Cellar Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is a full-bodied, traditionally made wine, showcasing Napa Valley’s environment. Wine Spectator ranked it #3 on its 2021 Top 100 List.

Aaron McMillan, Managing Director, Hospitality Programs at United Airlines, said: “United customers expect the absolute best quality, whether that be in terms of service or in-flight offerings–and these wines from Demeine Estates are no exception. It is our hope that the addition of Heitz Cellar and Stony Hill wines to our Polaris offerings will further demonstrate our tireless commitment to making the in-flight experience the best it can be.”

Philana Bouvier, President of Demeine Estates, said: “We are excited to embark on this innovative partnership with United Airlines to bring fine wines from Heitz Cellar and Stony Hill to the skies. We are proud to offer pre-eminent Napa Valley wines of the highest quality from historical, multi-generational estates. This partnership, along with working closely with David Devine and MJDA, with United aligns closely with Demeine Estates’ values and we are thrilled to offer options for travelers to taste and experience Napa Valley history on board.”