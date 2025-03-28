 Skip to main content
United Airlines partners with this importer for luxury wines in the sky

By
Wine and vineyard
Kym Ellis via Unsplash

United Airlines has partnered with fine wine importer Demeine Estates, bringing luxury wines to 35,000 feet. Through the collaboration, United will serve its Polaris business class passengers luxury wines from Lawrence Wine Estates’ noted Napa Valley portfolio. The alliance brings two premium companies together, giving travelers a taste of renowned wineries.

United Polaris passengers can try these premium wines

Napa Valley, California
Napa Valley, California Wikimedia Commons

Demeine Estates is renowned for importing some of the world’s best wines. Its partnership with United focuses on two Napa Valley wineries: Stony Hill and Heitz Cellar. Stony Hill Napa Valley Chardonnay offers the winery’s trademark saline, mineral flavor. Decanter named it one of the Top 10 American Wines of 2024. Heitz Cellar Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is a full-bodied, traditionally made wine, showcasing Napa Valley’s environment. Wine Spectator ranked it #3 on its 2021 Top 100 List.

Aaron McMillan, Managing Director, Hospitality Programs at United Airlines, said: “United customers expect the absolute best quality, whether that be in terms of service or in-flight offerings–and these wines from Demeine Estates are no exception. It is our hope that the addition of Heitz Cellar and Stony Hill wines to our Polaris offerings will further demonstrate our tireless commitment to making the in-flight experience the best it can be.”

Philana Bouvier, President of Demeine Estates, said: “We are excited to embark on this innovative partnership with United Airlines to bring fine wines from Heitz Cellar and Stony Hill to the skies. We are proud to offer pre-eminent Napa Valley wines of the highest quality from historical, multi-generational estates. This partnership, along with working closely with David Devine and MJDA, with United aligns closely with Demeine Estates’ values and we are thrilled to offer options for travelers to taste and experience Napa Valley history on board.”

New study reveals how Americans really feel about TSA PreCheck
New study shows how people feel about TSA PreCheck
TSA PreCheck sign

TSA PreCheck promises an expedited security process, helping travelers breeze through airports without delay. Instead of waiting in lines and removing shoes, jackets, and laptops, people can present their boarding pass with the TSA PreCheck Indicator and, oftentimes, walk right through. Not only is it faster, but it offers peace of mind.

But how do American travelers really feel about the PreCheck process? Upgraded Points surveyed 1,500 travelers, including TSA PreCheck members and non-members, to determine the program’s impact. Here’s what the data showed.
TSA PreCheck eases the airport security experience
 

Boeing and Airbus seek increased production using this material
Boeing and Airbus want to increase production by using thermoplastics
Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Boeing and Airbus plan to increase production significantly with the next generation of airliners, manufacturing up to 100 per month. Making that possible is the exploration of robotic assembly and lighter plastic materials. The companies shared these plans at the recent JEC World 2025 International Composites Show in Paris.
Thermoplastics may be the future of airliner construction
Airbus A320-200 Wikimedia Commons

Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’s A320 series are still popular, and replacement designs are many years away. Still, both plane makers told the audience at the JEC World 2025 International Composites Show that they’ve made progress investigating next-generation jets, what they’ll be made of, and how fast they can be produced.

Delta announces expanded Hawaiian routes
Delta expands service to Hawaii
Maui

Starting next December, Delta will expand service to Hawaii with a new route and increased flights on existing ones. That includes the debut of service from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) to Kona International Airport (KOA), a nonstop trip from December 18 through March 26. The airline is also starting several Hawaiian routes earlier than usual, and increasing the number of flights.
Delta makes Hawaii more accessible for winter 25/26
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Wikimedia Commons

In addition to the Kona route, Delta’s flight between SLC and Maui’s Kahului Airport (OGG) will start earlier than ever, on October 6, with four weekly flights. That increases to daily flights in November and then to twice-daily flights between December 19 and January 5. Delta will also add a second daily flight between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu during that time.

