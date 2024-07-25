New Alaska Airlines SFO lounge is the perfect plance to unwind

On July 24, Alaska Airlines opened the doors to its new lounge at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). Covering 11,000 square feet, it has an elegant design and a West Coast feel, welcoming travelers to the Bay Area. Instead of enduring crowds and searching for a quiet place, passengers can unwind in a modern setting, the perfect complement to a luxurious weekend wine tasting in Napa.

Alaska Airlines new SFO Lounge: A resort within an airport

The new lounge is situated in SFO’s Harvey Milk Terminal 1. Compared to the airline’s previous lounge in Terminal 2, the new design has 55% more seating, and a sleek, airy layout. The launch coincides with the carrier’s move from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1, part of a two-year, $30-million project.

For the design, Alaska Airlines turned to William Duff Architects, who created a space with abundant natural light, open expanses, and cozy nooks. Different areas cater to varying needs, like a quiet lounge with recliners or Talkbox-equipped booths for private meetings.

Then there’s the food. A selection of complimentary options includes sourdough bread, a made-to-order pancake machine, Bay Area candy, espresso drinks, craft beer, and West Coast wine. Additionally, there are paid items like cheeseburgers and pizzas.

Sangita Woerner, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Guest Experience at Alaska Airlines, commented, “Today’s unveiling of our elegantly designed Lounge at SFO represents the culmination of over two years of dedicated commitment to enhance the way we care for our guests.”

“Our Lounges redefine the premium travel experience, providing top-tier amenities and ample space to escape the hustle and bustle of the airport, whether you’re traveling with Alaska or our oneworld and global airline partners.”