Qantas expands internationally with these upgrades

Today, Qantas announced upgrades to its international network, with schedule changes, new airplanes, and a new destination. The airline implemented the plan to meet growing customer needs in important Asia Pacific and U.S. markets.

The upgrades begin in February 2025, when “The Flying Kangaroo” airline will add about 220,000 seats to its international network during a 12-month rollout. The key to that will be the reintroduction of dual Airbus A380s (following maintenance and cabin updates), as well as additional next-generation Airbus A220s for QantasLink.

Recommended Videos

Qantas international expansion: Routes, seats, and airplanes

Qantas’s global growth brings changes across the board, with more seats to the U.S., new routes, and the latest aircraft. Here’s what’s included.

To start, the airline will bolster capacity to the U.S. by 13 percent, with 30 percent more premium seats for long-haul customers. That’s made possible by the addition of more Airbus A380s by next August. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner also returns for Brisbane flights, adding Premium Economy and more seats when traveling to Los Angeles and Auckland.

Qantas also announced a new route to Palau, the “Palau Paradise Express” aboard a Boeing 737. It’ll take passengers to the remote island and its warm waters, where divers and hikers thrive.

In March, brand-new Airbus A220 aircraft join the Darwin to Singapore route, flying five times per week. With their 137-seat capacity, the planes will offer 70,000 seats per year. Additionally, the A220s can fly between any two points in Australia.

Lastly, in mid-June 2025, Qantas will stop flying between Sydney and Seoul, with Jetstar increasing its four-per-week schedule to a daily flight. That’ll better serve passengers between the leisure destinations, with more seats available week to week.

Qantas Group International CEO, Cam Wallace, said: “We’re so excited to be offering our customers more than 220,000 additional seats on our network, a new international destination, and our brand-new A220 aircraft for our Singapore – Darwin flights, which will be the first of its kind to operate out of Singapore.”

“We’re also looking forward to seeing more of our A380s return to the skies and offering more premium seats for customers to book to some of our popular international destinations. As part of our historic fleet renewal program, these changes are about having the right aircraft on the right route and responding to growing customer demand.”