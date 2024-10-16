 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Qantas begins international expansion with fresh planes, more seats, and new route

Qantas expands internationally with these upgrades

By
Qantas Airbus A220 Minyma Kutjara Tjukurpa
Qantas Airbus A220, "Minyma Kutjara Tjukurpa" Airbus

Today, Qantas announced upgrades to its international network, with schedule changes, new airplanes, and a new destination. The airline implemented the plan to meet growing customer needs in important Asia Pacific and U.S. markets.

The upgrades begin in February 2025, when “The Flying Kangaroo” airline will add about 220,000 seats to its international network during a 12-month rollout. The key to that will be the reintroduction of dual Airbus A380s (following maintenance and cabin updates), as well as additional next-generation Airbus A220s for QantasLink.

Recommended Videos

Qantas international expansion: Routes, seats, and airplanes

Palua ocean and island
Palau Timo Volz via Unsplash

Qantas’s global growth brings changes across the board, with more seats to the U.S., new routes, and the latest aircraft. Here’s what’s included. 

Related

To start, the airline will bolster capacity to the U.S. by 13 percent, with 30 percent more premium seats for long-haul customers. That’s made possible by the addition of more Airbus A380s by next August. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner also returns for Brisbane flights, adding Premium Economy and more seats when traveling to Los Angeles and Auckland. 

Qantas also announced a new route to Palau, the “Palau Paradise Express” aboard a Boeing 737. It’ll take passengers to the remote island and its warm waters, where divers and hikers thrive. 

In March, brand-new Airbus A220 aircraft join the Darwin to Singapore route, flying five times per week. With their 137-seat capacity, the planes will offer 70,000 seats per year. Additionally, the A220s can fly between any two points in Australia.

Lastly, in mid-June 2025, Qantas will stop flying between Sydney and Seoul, with Jetstar increasing its four-per-week schedule to a daily flight. That’ll better serve passengers between the leisure destinations, with more seats available week to week. 

Qantas Group International CEO, Cam Wallace, said: “We’re so excited to be offering our customers more than 220,000 additional seats on our network, a new international destination, and our brand-new A220 aircraft for our Singapore – Darwin flights, which will be the first of its kind to operate out of Singapore.”

“We’re also looking forward to seeing more of our A380s return to the skies and offering more premium seats for customers to book to some of our popular international destinations. As part of our historic fleet renewal program, these changes are about having the right aircraft on the right route and responding to growing customer demand.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Breeze Airways announces 4 new Florida routes
Breeze Airways adds new routes to Florida from across the U.S.
Tampa Florida waterway

Low-cost airline Breeze Airways continues to grow, announcing four new routes to Florida this week. The additions comprise three flights to Orlando and one to Tampa from cities across the U.S. Like many Breeze flights, the additions fly to underserved airports, helping lower prices while using modern aircraft, like the Airbus A220 and Embraer 190 and 195. 
Travel to Florida for less with Breeze
Orlando, Florida Drew Coffman via Unsplash

Breeze Airways’ new Florida routes arrive from locations throughout the country, like Pennsylvania, New York, Mississippi, and Utah. Though a newcomer to the business — Breeze started flying in 2021 — the airline’s unique model offers an appealing way to explore. Here are the details of the new flights.

Read more
Qantas begins Airbus A380 flights to Africa
Qantas adds A380 route from Australia to Africa
Qantas Airbus A380

On Sept. 30, Qantas began flying the Airbus A380 superjumbo between Sydney, Australia and Johannesburg, South Africa. Moving forward, the flight will occur up to six times per week, and almost doubles capacity, with an additional 130,000 seats annually between Australia and Africa. 
The Qantas Airbus A380 provides a conduit between Australia and Africa
Qantas A380 Business Class Qantas

The journey from Sydney, Australia to Johannesburg, South Africa is around 6,000 nautical miles. That’s a long stretch of ocean and a significant time aboard. However, by using the Airbus A380, Qantas makes the most of each trip, with a capacity of 485 passengers across four cabins. 

Read more
Virgin Atlantic revises Flying Club program, letting members book any seat with points
Virgin Atlantic upgrades its Flying Club program
Virgin Atlantic A350-1000

Virgin Atlantic announced a significant change to its Flying Club loyalty program this week. Now, members can use points to book any seat. Previously, only 12 seats per flight were available to club members. Additionally, there are increased reward point rates in Upper and Premium Class and new Saver reward seats. The upgrades take effect on October 30.
Virgin Atlantic Flying Club is better than ever
Virgin Atlantic A330 Virgin Atlantic

With the new changes, Flying Club members can book any seat at any time. That offers customers the ultimate flexibility and more ways to use their points. Similar to standard tickets, seat pricing varies with demand. Besides that, Saver reward seats will offer thrifty pricing so that more passengers can afford a dream trip.

Read more