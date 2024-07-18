New J.D. Power hotel study highlights guest satisfaction

Guest satisfaction is up at high-end hotel chains — and down at lower-end ones — according to the ​​J.D. Power 2024 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index (NAGSI) Study. The comprehensive survey sought to “understand the voice of the customer” through targeted questions about guests’ entire hotel experience. Further, the study identified trends regarding stay length, pricing, and hotel investments. Here are the details.

J.D. Power 2024 NAGSI Study: How luxury hotels set themselves apart

In the NAGSI study, J.D. Power analyzed key performance indicators (KPIs) with the greatest impact on customer satisfaction. Guests were polled on topics like value for price, staff service, food and beverage, hotel facility, guest room, and communication and connectivity. The results identified some interesting trends.

The study’s key findings include:

As of 5/24, the average daily rate (ADR) for a hotel room is $158.45 — second only to 10/23 at $159.01

Luxury and upscale hotels are seeing steady or increasing guest satisfaction, even with higher room rates.

Travelers are taking fewer trips and staying longer. North American travelers now take an average of nine trips per year, compared to 10 in 2023. Stay length is now an average of 3.43 days, an increase from 2023’s 3.36 days.

Investing in facilities, service, and staff leads to a higher perceived value among guests. Even though upscale hotels cost more, their investments in these categories create greater satisfaction.

The top-scoring upscale hotels included:

Luxury: The Luxury Collection (772)

Upper Upscale: Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts (726) (for a second consecutive year)

Upscale: element (707)

Upscale Extended Stay: Hyatt House (696) (for a third consecutive year)