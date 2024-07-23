 Skip to main content
Luxury in the skies: Alaska Airlines expands first-class and premium seating

By
Boeing 737-900ER Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines

You can’t wait to get where you’re going. With bags packed, you arrive early at the airport, and breeze through security. You’re early in the boarding queue and prepare to settle in for a long flight. But then you take your seat, with barely any room on either side and almost nowhere to stretch your legs. Instead of a pleasant cruise, you prepare for an endurance test.

That’s the story for many economy-class seats on today’s airliners. But Alaska Airlines understands, and beginning in September plans to add more Premium and First-Class seats to more than 200 aircraft. Here’s what you need to know.

Stretch out and relax in Alaska Airlines new seating options

New seating on Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines’ seating expansion will bring 1.3 million more premium seats annually to its mainline fleet. The seats will debut in 737-800s, 737-900ERs, and 737-MAX9s. Not only that, but the airline partnered with a renowned seating company to make first-class even better.

RECARO is famous for producing body-hugging sports car seats and other ergonomic designs across industries. For 737-800s, Alaska Airlines sought its help designing first-class seats with unmatched comfort, including a 6-way headrest with neck support and USB-C charger, seat back device holder, and calf rest. Of course, legroom is off the charts.

On 737-800s, Premium and Main Cabin passengers enjoy similar upgrades, like a 6-way headrest with dedicated neck support, USB-C charging, and device holders with built-in cupholders. 

737-900s will see six new Premium seats — converted from the Main cabin — along with an interior refresh, including modern amenities like device holders. 737-MAX9s also receive six new Premium seats for long-haul comfort.

Alaska Airlines made the changes in response to passenger demands. A statement from the company reads: “We understand that many travelers seek the added comfort and benefits of these classes, and we are committed to meeting this demand. Whether you are traveling for business or leisure, upgrading your seat will now be more accessible than ever.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
