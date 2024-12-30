Hilton’s Conrad brand heads to Los Cabos in bold luxury expansion

Hilton is setting its sights on the pristine shores of Baja California Sur with the announcement of Conrad Los Cabos, a luxurious addition to its Conrad Hotels & Resorts portfolio. In partnership with Parks Hospitality Holdings, the brand’s first property on the Baja California peninsula is slated to open in 2027, promising to redefine resort living in the region.

This landmark project underscores Hilton’s commitment to expanding its footprint in Mexico, where the company already operates eight properties across the peninsula.

“The signing of Conrad Los Cabos is a significant milestone for Hilton’s expanding luxury portfolio in Mexico,” said Juan Corvinos, senior vice president, development, architecture, design and construction, Caribbean and Latin America region, Hilton. “It symbolizes our unwavering commitment to providing enriching and purposeful experiences that transcend the ordinary in highly coveted destinations like Los Cabos.”

Luxury at your fingertips

The resort will feature 175 guestrooms, including 21 suites with private plunge pools, along with 43 elegant residences ranging from two to four bedrooms.

Designed with wellness and relaxation in mind, the property will include a 3,000-square-foot spa offering 10 treatment rooms, a modern fitness center, and a bridal suite with a full-service salon. Guests can bask in resort-style pools, unwind on expansive outdoor decks, or gather with loved ones on the lawn for social events. Families will appreciate the dedicated Teen and Kids Clubs, complete with daily activities to engage younger guests.

Culinary experiences at Conrad Los Cabos will be equally impressive, with five distinct dining venues: an all-day restaurant, a specialty dining concept, a poolside bar and grill, a beach bar and grill, and a stylish lobby bar ideal for sunset cocktails. The resort will also feature boutique luxury shopping, over 500 square feet of meeting space, and countless opportunities for relaxation and recreation.

Nestled within the OLEADA Pacific Living & Golf community, Conrad Los Cabos will serve as the flagship property for World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els’ first golf course in Mexico.