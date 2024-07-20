 Skip to main content
The Perseids meteor shower arrives this August: See it in luxury at a stargazing resort

The Perseids meteor shower is visible between July 17 and August 24

By
A man standing on a hill while watching a shooting star
Joshua Earle / Unsplash

If you enjoy celestial showstoppers like the recent total solar eclipse, this year’s Perseids meteor shower is a must-see event. On the peak days of August 12 and 13, stargazing enthusiasts can witness a dazzling display of 100 shooting stars each hour.

Those who want to see this astronomical phenomenon in style can book a Starry Night or Celestial Concierge package in Wyoming and Florida, respectively. These bucket-list-level curations offer private viewings, luxury lodgings, and creative amenities to enhance your experience.

And if you can’t make time for an astrotourism getaway, you’re still in luck. We’ve compiled a handful of suggestions for enjoying the event closer to home.

Enjoy the Perseids alongside a spa experience in Jackson Hole

Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa
Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa

Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa establishes itself as a premier stargazing resort, featuring a four-hour spa treatment with a bath ritual and private dinner tasting at the Spur restaurant. The Jackson Hole Starry Night Package includes four nights in a three-bedroom suite (10 guests) or a private vacation unit (16 guests).

Guests are invited to grab their customized cashmere blanket and a glass of complimentary sparkling 2004 Dom Perignon. They can then don the scent of Maison Margiela’s ‘Replica: Under the Stars’ perfume before heading to their private rooftop stargazing session. A certified astronomer from the local Wild Things of Wyoming team will guide visitors alongside the aid of professional equipment and insightful astro trivia.

The package starts at $14,000, and available dates range from July 14 to August 31. Proximity to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks makes it ideal to tag on a few extra days to enjoy these parks while the weather is still warm.

Experience a full celestial concierge in the Florida Keys

Sunset at the dock in the Florida Keys
Scott Colee / Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

If you would prefer to head south for the meteor shower, Little Palm Island Resort & Spa offers a Celestial Concierge package showcasing a two-hour stargazing yacht cruise along the azure waters of the keys.

It’s one of the best stargazing hotels for couples. The hyper-intimate private island includes a personal high-tech telescope in each room and minimal light pollution for hours of private sky viewing. You’ll stay in a thatched-roof bungalow suite, blending rustic charm with unworldly luxury.

This experience, at $50,000 for two, is a chance to see the Milky Way and the Perseids meteor shower as never before. The package includes zodiac-themed jewelry, maritime cufflinks, and an engraved champagne coupe glass set to bring home as a reminder of your nautical star-gazing experience.

How to make the most of the 2024 Perseid meteor shower at home

Two people watching stars
Ryan Jacobson / Unsplash

You don’t have to shell out thousands of dollars to see the Perseids. A bit of planning and know-how will go a long way, and you have a broad range of time to witness the event, as the shower is visible between July 17 and August 24 this year. Keep an eye on the weather and the radar to choose the best nights for visibility.

If you live in a place with minimal light pollution, find the darkest outdoor area in your yard and enjoy the sky in a reclining position. You can use apps like Sky Safari to chart the stars and find constellations while waiting for the meteors to streak across the sky. Consider making it a party, invite your friends or plan a date to add a dash of romance to the evening.

Urban dwellers will need to travel away from the city lights and can find a local astronomy club that hosts events in darker areas. National parks are also known for superb programming and offer some of the best U.S. campgrounds for stargazing.

Pay attention to the national park reservation requirements at this time, as the meteor showers paired with the final days of summer may mean that day passes and campsites are scarce. So mark your calendars, call your fellow stargazers, and book your spot to see the Perseids meteor shower’s brilliant show this summer.

