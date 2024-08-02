 Skip to main content
Four Seasons Hotel Osaka opens: Authentic Japan while living in luxury

The Four Seasons Hotel Osaka offers Japanese design and dining

Four Seasons Hotel Osaka, GENSUI floor
Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts are known for next-level luxury in the world’s finest destinations. From the shores of O’ahu, Hawaii, to the history of Athens, Greece, guests enjoy 5-star accommodations in stunning places. Now, the company brings those qualities to Japan, where the Hotel Osaka just opened in the quaint Dojima neighborhood.

Four Seasons Hotel Osaka opens

Four Seasons Osaka
Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

The Four Seasons Hotel Osaka resides within One Dojima, a multi-use building in the heart of the eclectic city. Inside, a bespoke interior welcomes guests, designed by a trio of Japanese design leaders: DESIGN STUDIO SPIN, SIMPLICITY, and CURIOSITY. Every last detail sets the stage for the attentive service and welcoming feel the company is known for around the world. 

On the 28th level, Four Seasons debuts the GENSUI 玄水 floor, a modern ryokan experience. From the moment guests enter, they’re given green tea and provided slippers (or go barefoot) as they walk along rush-grass tatami mats to their room or suite. 

Japanese studio SIMPLICITY designed the rooms, with a contemporary take on Japanese design principles and customs. Examples include silent sliding doors, low-slung seating, and futon-style sleeping platforms with paper headboards. Additionally, GENSUI 玄水 guests can unwind in yukatas (cotton kimonos) and can access the SABO tea lounge, with bento-style breakfasts and evening sake and wine. 

From the 29th to 35th floors, an additional 130 rooms and 24 suites await, with expansive city views. Interiors feature low-key colors, natural wood, and stone surfaces, and the many tailored amenities Four Seasons has become known for. 

Not only that, but Four Seasons went all out on dining, in a city with 85 Michelin-starred restaurants. Jiang Nan Chung is the signature spot, with authentic Cantonese cuisine offered in a beautiful, interactive environment. Bar Bota is a cocktail lounge with a stunning bar, serving botanical-infused recipes that include the best Japanese gins and whiskeys. 

Jardin offers a garden-like atmosphere where guests can enjoy an international semi-buffet breakfast, afternoon tea sets, and vintage French cuisine in the evening. On the first floor, the Farine artisanal bakery offers sweet treats, light lunches, and coffee and tea, while CHA serves curated Japanese teas for in-house guests only.

General Manager Alastair McAlpine — a three-decade Four Seasons veteran — said: “Osaka is fast becoming a new favorite among regional and global travelers, and our mission is to showcase the city’s treasures – both well-known and hidden gems – while also offering the city’s most relaxed and engaging luxury hospitality experience, whether dining with us, enjoying our spa, attending an event or staying overnight.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
